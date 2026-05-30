2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega continues pole streak
Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.
Nicolo Bulega took his sixth pole from six races this season as Ducati took yet another front row lockout, with Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra joining Bulega in the top-three.
Sam Lowes made it an all-Ducati top-four, while Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fifth on the Bimota. Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six.
Michael van der Mark stood out in seventh for BMW, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Yari Montella who will join him on row three. Axel Bassani completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff who will complete row four.
Full WorldSBK results from Superpole in Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:46.836
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.312
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.349
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.405
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:47.775
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.829
|7
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:47.834
|8
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.942
|9
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.984
|10
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:48.112
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.205
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.216
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.262
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.322
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:48.334
|16
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.383
|17
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.391
|18
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:48.494
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:48.979
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.133
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.311
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.584