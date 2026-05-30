2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega continues pole streak

Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega took his sixth pole from six races this season as Ducati took yet another front row lockout, with Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra joining Bulega in the top-three.

Sam Lowes made it an all-Ducati top-four, while Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fifth on the Bimota. Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six.

Michael van der Mark stood out in seventh for BMW, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Yari Montella who will join him on row three. Axel Bassani completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff who will complete row four.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole in Aragon are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:46.836 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.312 3 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.349 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.405 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:47.775 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.829 7 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:47.834 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.942 9 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.984 10 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:48.112 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.205 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:48.216 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.262 14 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:48.322 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:48.334 16 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.383 17 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.391 18 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:48.494 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:48.979 20 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.133 21 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.311 22 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.584