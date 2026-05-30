2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega continues pole streak

Full results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the Superpole session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK round from MotorLand, the sixth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega took his sixth pole from six races this season as Ducati took yet another front row lockout, with Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra joining Bulega in the top-three.

Sam Lowes made it an all-Ducati top-four, while Alex Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in fifth on the Bimota. Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six.

Michael van der Mark stood out in seventh for BMW, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and Yari Montella who will join him on row three. Axel Bassani completed the Superpole top-10, ahead of Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff who will complete row four.

Full WorldSBK results from Superpole in Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:46.836
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.312
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.349
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.405
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:47.775
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.829
7Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:47.834
8Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.942
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.984
10Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:48.112
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.205
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.216
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:48.262
14Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.322
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:48.334
16Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.383
17Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.391
18Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:48.494
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:48.979
20Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.133
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.311
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:49.584

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole: Bulega continues pole streak
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.