2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday
Results from day one of World Superbike testing at Misano, Italy - Jake Dixon returns.
A two-day WorldSBK test began at Misano on Wednesday morning.
Nicolo Bulega, unbeaten so far this season, finished the first session 0.258s ahead of Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona.
Yari Montella and Sam Lowes completed an all-Panigale top four, followed by the Kawasaki of Garrett Gerloff.
Alex Lowes was the lead bimota in eighth, Remy Gardner the top Yamaha in eleventh, with BMW stand-in Michael van der Mark posting the twelfth fastest time.
Jake Dixon returns
Jake Dixon completed his first WorldSBK laps since his serious wrist injury at the Phillip Island pre-season test.
The former Moto2 title contender was 20th on the timesheets after 25 laps, a few tenths of a second behind the leading Honda of HRC test rider Jonathan Rea.
Testing at Misano continues this afternoon and concludes on Thursday evening.
The next WorldSBK event will be held at Aragon later this month, before returning to Misano for the Emilia Romagna round from 12-14 June.
Misano WorldSBK Test: Wednesday - Session 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|Ducati
|1m32.128s
|39
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|Ducati
|1m32.386s
|38
|3
|Yari Montella
|Ducati
|1m32.712s
|48
|4
|Sam Lowes
|Ducati
|1m32.762s
|56
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|Kawasaki
|1m33.136s
|53
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Ducati
|1m33.142s
|56
|7
|Tarran Mackenzie
|Ducati
|1m33.259s
|45
|8
|Alex Lowes
|bimota
|1m33.355s
|47
|9
|Alberto Surra
|Ducati
|1m33.479s
|38
|10
|Axel Bassani
|bimota
|1m33.524s
|45
|11
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|1m33.528s
|57
|12
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|1m33.615s
|58
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|Yamaha
|1m33.625s
|54
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|1m33.756s
|45
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|Yamaha
|1m33.962s
|58
|16
|Jonathan Rea
|Honda
|1m34.153s
|46
|17
|Hannes Soomer
|BMW
|1m34.197s
|64
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|Honda
|1m34.199s
|62
|19
|Thomas Bridewell
|Ducati
|1m34.271s
|33
|20
|Jake Dixon
|Honda
|1m34.473s
|25
|21
|Alessandro Delbianco
|Yamaha
|1m34.972s
|37
|22
|Philipp Oettl
|Ducati
|1m37.106s
|49
|23
|Alessandro Zaccone
|Ducati
|1m37.636s
|31
|24
|Riccardo Rossi
|Ducati
|1m39.648s
|34
Official Misano WorldSBK lap record:
- Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 32.687s (2024).