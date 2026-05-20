2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday

Results from day one of World Superbike testing at Misano, Italy - Jake Dixon returns.

Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati
Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.it Ducati
© Gold & Goose
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A two-day WorldSBK test began at Misano on Wednesday morning.

Nicolo Bulega, unbeaten so far this season, finished the first session 0.258s ahead of Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona.

Yari Montella and Sam Lowes completed an all-Panigale top four, followed by the Kawasaki of Garrett Gerloff.

Alex Lowes was the lead bimota in eighth, Remy Gardner the top Yamaha in eleventh, with BMW stand-in Michael van der Mark posting the twelfth fastest time.

Jake Dixon's Honda.
Jake Dixon's Honda.
© Gold & Goose

Jake Dixon returns

Jake Dixon completed his first WorldSBK laps since his serious wrist injury at the Phillip Island pre-season test.

The former Moto2 title contender was 20th on the timesheets after 25 laps, a few tenths of a second behind the leading Honda of HRC test rider Jonathan Rea.

Testing at Misano continues this afternoon and concludes on Thursday evening.

The next WorldSBK event will be held at Aragon later this month, before returning to Misano for the Emilia Romagna round from 12-14 June.

Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati.
Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati.
© Gold & Goose

Misano WorldSBK Test: Wednesday - Session 1

PosRiderBikeTimeLaps
1Nicolo BulegaDucati1m32.128s39
2Iker LecuonaDucati1m32.386s38
3Yari MontellaDucati1m32.712s48
4Sam LowesDucati1m32.762s56
5Garrett GerloffKawasaki1m33.136s53
6Lorenzo BaldassarriDucati1m33.142s56
7Tarran MackenzieDucati1m33.259s45
8Alex Lowesbimota1m33.355s47
9Alberto SurraDucati1m33.479s38
10Axel Bassanibimota1m33.524s45
11Remy GardnerYamaha1m33.528s57
12Michael van der MarkBMW1m33.615s58
13Xavi ViergeYamaha1m33.625s54
14Andrea LocatelliYamaha1m33.756s45
15Stefano ManziYamaha1m33.962s58
16Jonathan ReaHonda1m34.153s46
17Hannes SoomerBMW1m34.197s64
18Somkiat ChantraHonda1m34.199s62
19Thomas BridewellDucati1m34.271s33
20Jake DixonHonda1m34.473s25
21Alessandro DelbiancoYamaha1m34.972s37
22Philipp OettlDucati1m37.106s49
23Alessandro ZacconeDucati1m37.636s31
24Riccardo RossiDucati1m39.648s34

Official Misano WorldSBK lap record:

  • Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW, 1m 32.687s (2024).

 

2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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