2026 Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday

A two-day WorldSBK test began at Misano on Wednesday morning.

Nicolo Bulega, unbeaten so far this season, finished the first session 0.258s ahead of Aruba.it Ducati team-mate Iker Lecuona.

Yari Montella and Sam Lowes completed an all-Panigale top four, followed by the Kawasaki of Garrett Gerloff.

Alex Lowes was the lead bimota in eighth, Remy Gardner the top Yamaha in eleventh, with BMW stand-in Michael van der Mark posting the twelfth fastest time.

Jake Dixon's Honda. © Gold & Goose

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Jake Dixon returns

Jake Dixon completed his first WorldSBK laps since his serious wrist injury at the Phillip Island pre-season test.

The former Moto2 title contender was 20th on the timesheets after 25 laps, a few tenths of a second behind the leading Honda of HRC test rider Jonathan Rea.

Testing at Misano continues this afternoon and concludes on Thursday evening.

The next WorldSBK event will be held at Aragon later this month, before returning to Misano for the Emilia Romagna round from 12-14 June.

Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati. © Gold & Goose

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Misano WorldSBK Test: Wednesday - Session 1 Pos Rider Bike Time Laps 1 Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m32.128s 39 2 Iker Lecuona Ducati 1m32.386s 38 3 Yari Montella Ducati 1m32.712s 48 4 Sam Lowes Ducati 1m32.762s 56 5 Garrett Gerloff Kawasaki 1m33.136s 53 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri Ducati 1m33.142s 56 7 Tarran Mackenzie Ducati 1m33.259s 45 8 Alex Lowes bimota 1m33.355s 47 9 Alberto Surra Ducati 1m33.479s 38 10 Axel Bassani bimota 1m33.524s 45 11 Remy Gardner Yamaha 1m33.528s 57 12 Michael van der Mark BMW 1m33.615s 58 13 Xavi Vierge Yamaha 1m33.625s 54 14 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1m33.756s 45 15 Stefano Manzi Yamaha 1m33.962s 58 16 Jonathan Rea Honda 1m34.153s 46 17 Hannes Soomer BMW 1m34.197s 64 18 Somkiat Chantra Honda 1m34.199s 62 19 Thomas Bridewell Ducati 1m34.271s 33 20 Jake Dixon Honda 1m34.473s 25 21 Alessandro Delbianco Yamaha 1m34.972s 37 22 Philipp Oettl Ducati 1m37.106s 49 23 Alessandro Zaccone Ducati 1m37.636s 31 24 Riccardo Rossi Ducati 1m39.648s 34

Official Misano WorldSBK lap record: