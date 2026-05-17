19 WorldSBK wins in a row for Nicolo Bulega: “We are working hard, it pays off”

Nicolo Bulega’s clean sweep of the races at the Czech WorldSBK means he has now won the last 19 races in a row; it’s a streak that is the result of hard work, he says.

Bulega surpassed Toprak Razgatlioglu’s 13-race win streak record in Race 1 at Balaton Park two weeks ago (1–3 May) and has now firmly destroyed that record with five more WorldSBK race wins since then.

The Italian was no less commanding in Czechia than he had been at the first four rounds, even if Iker Lecuona led laps in Race 1, and the results this time have come at a track that he does not count among his favourites.

“I’m very happy,” said Nicolo Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Czechia.

“Considering that maybe Balaton and here are not one of my best tracks, so I’m really happy to get another hattrick, my fifth hattrick of this year, 19 races in a row winning, so I’m very happy and I hope to continue like this. We are working very hard and it pays off.”

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Bulega explained that he had made a change on the bike for Race 2 that resulted in poorer performance on used tyres .

“Honestly, we changed something on the bike and it was very good the first laps with fresh tyres, but then from half-race I started to struggle a bit more than yesterday,” he said.

“So, maybe we have to study and analyse for the next time, maybe we need a compromise from yesterday and today, but the important is 25 points more.”

Bulega has now won 19 races in succession and has a 95-point championship lead.

“Like I said, we are working very hard,” he explained. “Ducati now is the best bike, for sure; me, I’m working a lot at home to be the best rider, so we are a good package at the moment.

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“We are just working hard and trying to improve; even if we are winning, we want to improve for the next one.”

Next for Bulega is a two-day test at Misano on 20–21 May.

“It’s an important test because then there will be [the Misano round on 12–14 June], it’s my home race, so I will do everything to win,” the Italian declared.