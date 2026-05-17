Danilo Petrucci set for scans in Italy after huge Czech WorldSBK crash

Danilo Petrucci will head to Italy tonight (17 May) for scans early next week after his Czech WorldSBK crash.

Petrucci crashed in WorldSBK Race 1 on Saturday (16 May) at Most, high-siding entering turn 13 on the opening lap. The Italian went to hospital and was diagnosed with multiple injuries, including a fractured coccyx.

The BMW rider was feeling better on Sunday, good enough for him to be able to fly home on Sunday evening, Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, said.

“Slightly better,” Blusch said of Petrucci’s condition, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Most.

“I have to say, I was at his place in the hospital yesterday night.

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“He was in a lot of pain and we had to investigate about all the injuries. He has a couple of [them], but this morning I have to say he felt better, so we decided that he can move already back to Italy.

“He’s now on his way back to Italy to arrive in the night at home, and then Monday, Tuesday doing some scans to get a better idea of the full picture, I would say.”

Blusch added that it is not yet the time to think about Petrucci’s return.

“I think we will need two or three days to have a bigger picture of it,” he said.

“As I said, we really hope that the improvement overnight is a good sign, and that we are talking about weeks and not months.”

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BMW’s obvious options for replacement riders are almost exhausted at Michael van der Mark, who replaced Miguel Oliveira in Czechia and will do so again at Aragon and likely, too, at Misano.

BMW, therefore, is considering its options for a second fill-in rider.

“Mickey [Michael van der Mark] did a really good job here, so obviously that’s a good chance to have him back on the bike,” Blusch said.

“We worked a couple of test items with him here also, so it helps us to work on the bike when they [Oliveira and Petrucci] are not there.

“On the second bike, we have to see, now waiting for the information from Danilo’s side. We have the test coming up, so there will be a couple of talks, also tonight as well, to see what we are doing on that side.”

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