Danilo Petrucci taken to hospital after huge Czech WorldSBK crash

Danilo Petrucci has been transported to hospital following a huge crash in Race 1 of the Czech WorldSBK

Danilo Petrucci, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
Danilo Petrucci, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold & Goose
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ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK rider Danilo Petrucci has suffered a lower back and left hip contusion as a result of his crash in Race 1 of the Czech WorldSBK.

The former MotoGP race winner also suffered bruising to his first, fourth and fifth finger after a highside on the opening lap.

The crash resulted in immediate red flags, as Petrucci was stretchered away before heading to the circuit’s medical centre.

Danilo Petrucci, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
Danilo Petrucci, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
© Gold & Goose

The Italian is now being transported to hospital for further assessments, and BMW has confirmed the news.

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Replays of the crash showed Petrucci being launched from his M 1000 RR heading into turn 13, which is one of the fastest corners of the Autodrom Most circuit. 

Petrucci was visibly shaken by the accident, although he was seen moving on the ground before marshals stretchered him away.

Petrucci is the second rider to have been stretchered away from a crash during Saturday’s running at Most, after two-time WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista crashed at turn 20 during FP3.

Bautista has since been ruled out for the remainder of the weekend. 

It's unclear how much time Petrucci could miss as a result of his injuries, although we will update this information when it's been confirmed. 

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