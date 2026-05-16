2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega beats Lecuona to first Most win
Full results from Race 1 at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most, the 13th race of the 2026 season.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most, the opening race of the fifth round of the season.
Nicolo Bulega led at the start of the Czech WorldSBK Race 1, but it was a lead that lasted only a lap to begin with as Danilo Petrucci brought out the red flag for a crash at turn 13.
Petrucci was taken to hospital after the crash having sustained contusions on his lower back and left hip, as well as bruising on the first, fourth, and fifth fingers of his left hand.
Bulega led on the restart, too, ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni rider was passed by Iker Lecuona on lap two. The Spaniard then closed in on Bulega and eventually passed him after several laps on his rear wheel.
It was lap 15 when Lecuona took the lead, but he was never able to shake Bulega and the championship leader regained first place when the race entered the final three laps.
In the last two laps, Bulega's pace proved superior and he edged his gap out to over a second over Lecuona, who took his 10th second place in succession.
Yari Montella was a distant third. He moves to within one point of Sam Lowes in the riders' standings after Lowes fell as a result of contact with Alberto Surra, for which the Italian got a long lap penalty.
Surra would go on to finish ninth, ahead of Stefano Manzi who rounded out the top-10. Ahead of the Italian, Garrett Gerloff took his best result for Kawasaki in fourth place, while Axel Bassani completed the top-five. Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Andrea Locatelli also got top-10 finishes.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Most are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.330
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11.222
|4
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14.094
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.568
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|15.168
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|22.584
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|23.957
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|25.637
|10
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.500
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|28.349
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28.378
|13
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|28.387
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|31.510
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.516
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.309
|17
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|47.932
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|48.660
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF