2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega beats Lecuona to first Most win

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most, the opening race of the fifth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega led at the start of the Czech WorldSBK Race 1, but it was a lead that lasted only a lap to begin with as Danilo Petrucci brought out the red flag for a crash at turn 13.

Petrucci was taken to hospital after the crash having sustained contusions on his lower back and left hip, as well as bruising on the first, fourth, and fifth fingers of his left hand.

Bulega led on the restart, too, ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni rider was passed by Iker Lecuona on lap two. The Spaniard then closed in on Bulega and eventually passed him after several laps on his rear wheel.

It was lap 15 when Lecuona took the lead, but he was never able to shake Bulega and the championship leader regained first place when the race entered the final three laps.

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In the last two laps, Bulega's pace proved superior and he edged his gap out to over a second over Lecuona, who took his 10th second place in succession.

Yari Montella was a distant third. He moves to within one point of Sam Lowes in the riders' standings after Lowes fell as a result of contact with Alberto Surra, for which the Italian got a long lap penalty.

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Surra would go on to finish ninth, ahead of Stefano Manzi who rounded out the top-10. Ahead of the Italian, Garrett Gerloff took his best result for Kawasaki in fourth place, while Axel Bassani completed the top-five. Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Andrea Locatelli also got top-10 finishes.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1.330 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 11.222 4 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 14.094 5 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 14.568 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 15.168 7 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 22.584 8 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 23.957 9 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 25.637 10 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 27.500 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 28.349 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 28.378 13 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 28.387 14 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 31.510 15 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 31.516 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 39.309 17 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 47.932 18 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 48.660 DNF Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR DNF DNF Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R DNF

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