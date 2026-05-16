2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega beats Lecuona to first Most win

Full results from Race 1 at the Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most, the 13th race of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Czech WorldSBK at Autodrom Most, the opening race of the fifth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega led at the start of the Czech WorldSBK Race 1, but it was a lead that lasted only a lap to begin with as Danilo Petrucci brought out the red flag for a crash at turn 13.

Petrucci was taken to hospital after the crash having sustained contusions on his lower back and left hip, as well as bruising on the first, fourth, and fifth fingers of his left hand.

Bulega led on the restart, too, ahead of Yari Montella, but the Barni rider was passed by Iker Lecuona on lap two. The Spaniard then closed in on Bulega and eventually passed him after several laps on his rear wheel.

It was lap 15 when Lecuona took the lead, but he was never able to shake Bulega and the championship leader regained first place when the race entered the final three laps.

In the last two laps, Bulega's pace proved superior and he edged his gap out to over a second over Lecuona, who took his 10th second place in succession.

Yari Montella was a distant third. He moves to within one point of Sam Lowes in the riders' standings after Lowes fell as a result of contact with Alberto Surra, for which the Italian got a long lap penalty.

Surra would go on to finish ninth, ahead of Stefano Manzi who rounded out the top-10. Ahead of the Italian, Garrett Gerloff took his best result for Kawasaki in fourth place, while Axel Bassani completed the top-five. Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alex Lowes, and Andrea Locatelli also got top-10 finishes.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Most are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Czech Round | Autodrom Most | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1.330
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R11.222
4Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14.094
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.568
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R15.168
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99822.584
8Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R123.957
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R25.637
10Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R127.500
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R28.349
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R128.378
13Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R28.387
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR31.510
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R131.516
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.309
17Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R47.932
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R148.660
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFDanilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFYuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

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2026 Czech WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega beats Lecuona to first Most win
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.