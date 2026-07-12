2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the UK Round, the eighth round of 2026.
2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the UK Round at Donington Park.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Donington, his 23rd win of the season.
Iker Lecuona went from 10th to second in Race 2 and remains second in the standings, now 133 points behind Bulega and 147 ahead of Yari Montella in third.
Montella himself is no 29 points clear of Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the standings, while Lowes is only five points ahead of his brother, Sam Lowes, who remains fifth.
Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 8, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|491
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|358
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|211
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|182
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|177
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|153
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|145
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|110
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|107
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|106
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|99
|12
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|95
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|80
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|59
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|48
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|45
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0