2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the UK Round at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Donington, his 23rd win of the season.

Iker Lecuona went from 10th to second in Race 2 and remains second in the standings, now 133 points behind Bulega and 147 ahead of Yari Montella in third.

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Montella himself is no 29 points clear of Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the standings, while Lowes is only five points ahead of his brother, Sam Lowes, who remains fifth.

Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Donington are below.

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