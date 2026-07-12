2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at the UK Round, the eighth round of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the UK Round at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the WorldSBK standings after Race 2 at Donington, his 23rd win of the season.

Iker Lecuona went from 10th to second in Race 2 and remains second in the standings, now 133 points behind Bulega and 147 ahead of Yari Montella in third.

Montella himself is no 29 points clear of Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the standings, while Lowes is only five points ahead of his brother, Sam Lowes, who remains fifth.

Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 2 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 8, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R491
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R358
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R211
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998182
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R177
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998153
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R145
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR110
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R107
10Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR106
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R199
12Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R95
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R180
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R59
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR48
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R145
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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