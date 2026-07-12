2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Nicolo Bulega wins as Lecuona recovers

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from Race 2, the final race of the weekend, at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega returned to the top step in Race 2 at Donington, leading from start-to-finish.

For much of the race Bulega led Yari Montella, but Iker Lecuona's charge through the field from 10th after his Superpole Race crash eventually brought him to the Barni rider's rear wheel and the Spaniard was able to quickly move into second, where he would eventually finish.

Montella completed another all-Ducati podium with his seventh successive third place.

Axel Bassani was the leading non-Ducati rider for Bimota in fourth, ahead of Alex Lowes,Garrett Gerloff, Sam Lowes, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R4.161
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R6.850
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99815.346
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99815.582
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.656
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R22.438
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R24.748
9Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R125.293
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R26.627
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R128.455
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR29.428
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R131.609
14Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R32.178
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR39.728
16Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R142.288
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R43.820
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R150.244
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14L
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFSomkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RDNF

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Nicolo Bulega wins as Lecuona recovers
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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