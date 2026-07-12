2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Nicolo Bulega wins as Lecuona recovers
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Results from Race 2, the final race of the weekend, at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Nicolo Bulega returned to the top step in Race 2 at Donington, leading from start-to-finish.
For much of the race Bulega led Yari Montella, but Iker Lecuona's charge through the field from 10th after his Superpole Race crash eventually brought him to the Barni rider's rear wheel and the Spaniard was able to quickly move into second, where he would eventually finish.
Montella completed another all-Ducati podium with his seventh successive third place.
Axel Bassani was the leading non-Ducati rider for Bimota in fourth, ahead of Alex Lowes,Garrett Gerloff, Sam Lowes, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Race 2 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.161
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.850
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15.346
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|15.582
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.656
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22.438
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.748
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.293
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|26.627
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28.455
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|29.428
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|31.609
|14
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|32.178
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|39.728
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|42.288
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|43.820
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|50.244
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4L
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|DNF