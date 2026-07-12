2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 2 Results: Nicolo Bulega wins as Lecuona recovers

Results from Race 2, the final race of the weekend, at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega returned to the top step in Race 2 at Donington, leading from start-to-finish.

For much of the race Bulega led Yari Montella, but Iker Lecuona's charge through the field from 10th after his Superpole Race crash eventually brought him to the Barni rider's rear wheel and the Spaniard was able to quickly move into second, where he would eventually finish.

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Montella completed another all-Ducati podium with his seventh successive third place.

Axel Bassani was the leading non-Ducati rider for Bimota in fourth, ahead of Alex Lowes,Garrett Gerloff, Sam Lowes, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Xavi Vierge, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from Donington are below.