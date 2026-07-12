2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Lecuona crashes out

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Donington, his first WorldSBK win at the British circuit.

It was again Iker Lecuona who made the holeshot and led the opening lap, but he didn't make it to the end of lap two before he crashed at the final corner. He remounted but pitted to retire a few laps later.

Yari Montella inherited the lead after Lecuona's crash, but Bulega passed him at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap five annd quickly established a one-second lead that he managed to the end.

Montella himself was left to fend off Sam Lowes for second, which he did comfortably in the end.

Alex Lowes beat Axel Bassani to fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff who took the final points positions. Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1.581
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R3.346
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9985.614
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9985.836
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R6.664
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7.830
8Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R18.147
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR10.886
10Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.894
11Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R12.181
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R115.346
13Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R116.220
14Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R118.004
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.388
16Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R118.530
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R19.849
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R20.404
19Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR21.439
20Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR38.637
DNFIker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

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2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Lecuona crashes out
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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