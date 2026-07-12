2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Lecuona crashes out
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Donington, his first WorldSBK win at the British circuit.
It was again Iker Lecuona who made the holeshot and led the opening lap, but he didn't make it to the end of lap two before he crashed at the final corner. He remounted but pitted to retire a few laps later.
Yari Montella inherited the lead after Lecuona's crash, but Bulega passed him at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap five annd quickly established a one-second lead that he managed to the end.
Montella himself was left to fend off Sam Lowes for second, which he did comfortably in the end.
Alex Lowes beat Axel Bassani to fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff who took the final points positions. Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1.581
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.346
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|5.614
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|5.836
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.664
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.830
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8.147
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|10.886
|10
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.894
|11
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|12.181
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15.346
|13
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.220
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.004
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.388
|16
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|18.530
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|19.849
|18
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20.404
|19
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|21.439
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|38.637
|DNF
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF