2026 UK WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Lecuona crashes out

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega won the Superpole Race at Donington, his first WorldSBK win at the British circuit.

It was again Iker Lecuona who made the holeshot and led the opening lap, but he didn't make it to the end of lap two before he crashed at the final corner. He remounted but pitted to retire a few laps later.

Yari Montella inherited the lead after Lecuona's crash, but Bulega passed him at the Melbourne Hairpin on lap five annd quickly established a one-second lead that he managed to the end.

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Montella himself was left to fend off Sam Lowes for second, which he did comfortably in the end.

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Alex Lowes beat Axel Bassani to fourth, while Lorenzo Baldassarri completed the top-six ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Xavi Vierge, and Garrett Gerloff who took the final points positions. Jonathan Rea rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Donington are below.