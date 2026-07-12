2026 UK WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Nicolo Bulega back on top ahead of Sunday races

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega was back on top in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington after being beaten for the first time in 2026 yesterday by Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona was second-fastest this morning ahead of Sam Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-five.

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Alex Lowes was sixth-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alvaro Bautista, and Stefano Manzi who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Donington are below.

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