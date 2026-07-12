2026 UK WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Nicolo Bulega back on top ahead of Sunday races

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega was back on top in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington after being beaten for the first time in 2026 yesterday by Iker Lecuona

Lecuona was second-fastest this morning ahead of Sam Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-five.

Alex Lowes was sixth-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alvaro Bautista, and Stefano Manzi who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.052
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.194
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.253
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.740
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.757
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.761
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.805
8Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.008
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.030
10Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.061
11Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.148
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.167
13Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:26.169
14Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:26.196
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.238
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:26.256
17Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.300
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.635
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.681
20Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.694
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.773

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Nicolo Bulega back on top ahead of Sunday races
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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