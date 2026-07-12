2026 UK WorldSBK, Warm Up Results: Nicolo Bulega back on top ahead of Sunday races
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK, the eighth round of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega was back on top in Warm Up on Sunday morning at Donington after being beaten for the first time in 2026 yesterday by Iker Lecuona.
Lecuona was second-fastest this morning ahead of Sam Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Yari Montella who rounded out the top-five.
Alex Lowes was sixth-fastest, ahead of Tommy Bridewell, Lorenzo Baldassarri, Alvaro Bautista, and Stefano Manzi who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.052
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.194
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.253
|4
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.740
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.757
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.761
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.805
|8
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.008
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.030
|10
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.061
|11
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.148
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.167
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:26.169
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:26.196
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.238
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:26.256
|17
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.300
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.635
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.681
|20
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.694
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.773
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