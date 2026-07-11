2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park, round eight of 2026.
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 UK Round at Donington Park.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship at the 22nd race of the season, despite losing for the first time this year.
Iker Lecuona is the rider that beat the Italian, but he still trails by 115 points as Bulega finished second.
Yari Montella's third place was his fifth in a row, and he now holds a 21-point lead over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship. Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in the race, finishing seventh.
Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 8, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|454
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|338
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|186
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|165
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|161
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|135
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|133
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|102
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|101
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|99
|11
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|95
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|94
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|71
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|56
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|47
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|42
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|8
|21
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0