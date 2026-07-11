2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 UK Round at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship at the 22nd race of the season, despite losing for the first time this year.

Iker Lecuona is the rider that beat the Italian, but he still trails by 115 points as Bulega finished second.

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Yari Montella's third place was his fifth in a row, and he now holds a 21-point lead over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship. Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in the race, finishing seventh.

Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington are below.

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