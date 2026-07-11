2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park, round eight of 2026.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 UK Round at Donington Park.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the championship at the 22nd race of the season, despite losing for the first time this year.

Iker Lecuona is the rider that beat the Italian, but he still trails by 115 points as Bulega finished second.

Yari Montella's third place was his fifth in a row, and he now holds a 21-point lead over Alex Lowes in the battle for third in the championship. Lowes was the leading non-Ducati rider in the race, finishing seventh.

Full 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | UK Round | Round 8, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R454
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R338
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R186
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998165
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R161
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998135
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R133
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR102
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R101
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR99
11Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R95
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R194
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R171
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R56
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR47
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R142
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R8
21Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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2026 UK WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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