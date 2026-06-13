"Incredible": Nicolo Bulega’s WorldSBK dominance at its strongest at Misano

Nicolo Bulega took yet another race win in the opening outing at the Misano WorldSBK, but his margin of victory was a statement.

Bulega’s advantage of six seconds over second place in Race 1 at Misano was his largest winning margin in a dry race all season in WorldSBK. Only in Race 2 at Australia when it rained throughout the race was Bulega’s distance to second larger, 12 seconds on that occasion.

The Italian’s victory followed up a record-equalling eighth consecutive pole position, Bulega tying Jonathan Rea for that record which the Northern Irishman set in 2021.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Incredible Saturday, I’m really happy,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com.

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“We did an amazing race. Very nice pace.

“Then also this morning, the Superpole, one more record in my pocket, so it’s a fantastic moment, fantastic Saturday.

“I wanted a lot to win here in Italy in Superbike because I won only one race in Supersport but never in Superbike, so in front of all of my fans and supporters it’s incredible.”

Bulega added: “It’s special because in front of all my fans, friends, they come here to support me, and also for Ducati, there was Gigi [Dall’Igna], Claudio [Domenicali], Mauro [Grassilli], Davide [Tardozzi] – everyone.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“For the team it’s very special, for Ducati also, and for me. Italian bike, Italian team, Italian rider, in Italy, so everything is very nice.”

Bulega now holds a 113-point championship lead over his team-mate Iker Lecuona, who was once again second in Race 1, although Bulega’s advantage at the front was as big as it was in Australia for the first time since the opening round.

The Race 1 win also took Bulega onto 23 consecutive race wins. Two more tomorrow would move him onto a landmark 25 and onto 21 for the 2026 season.