WorldSBK confirms Misano contract extension into 2030s

A new contract has been signed between the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli and WorldSBK that will keep the Italian track on the production derivative series’ calendar until at least 2031.

Misano is one of the few circuits that are on the calendar in 2026 having been on the original WorldSBK calendar in 1988, almost 40 years ago.

The contract extension for Misano was announced ahead of Race 1 of the 2026 Emilia-Romagna Round, which was won by championship leader Nicolo Bulega, who has won every race this season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Misano World Circuit has played an important role in the history and growth of WorldSBK, and we are very pleased to confirm that it will remain part of the Championship until 2031,” said WorldSBK executive director Gregorio Lavilla.

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“The Emilia-Romagna Round is one of the key events of the season, combining a passionate fanbase, a strong motorsport culture and a venue that continues to evolve with the needs of the Championship.

“This long-term agreement reflects the strength of our relationship with Misano World Circuit, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the local institutions, and gives us a solid platform to keep developing the event for fans, teams and partners.”

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Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Luca Colaiacovo, president of Santa Monica SpA, which owns the Misano World Circuit, added: “We are delighted to strengthen the relationship between Misano World Circuit and one of the most spectacular championships in motorsport.

“WorldSBK is one of the flagship events on our calendar and also the one that allows fans to fully experience our venue, which in recent years has progressively evolved into a major motorsport park.

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“This event is made possible thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Emilia-Romagna Region and local institutions, whom we sincerely thank.”

Andrea Albani, Managing Director of Misano World Circuit, said: “WorldSBK is an outstanding event that anticipated the latest trends in motorsport entertainment, increasingly focused on fan engagement and immersive experiences.

“It is a format that perfectly matches the multifunctional nature of Misano World Circuit. Equally important, it is an event that delivers significant benefits for the entire region, generating an economic impact of nearly €30 million and more than 154,000 tourist overnight stays.”