2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Misano round, the seventh of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Add as a preferred source

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Misano round, round seven of the 2026 season.

A 19th win from 19 races mean Nicolo Bulega has further extended his championship lead after Race 1 at Misano. Iker Lecuona kept the damage to five points by finishing second, but he's now 113 points behind his team-mate.

Yari Montella has reclaimed third place after finishing third in Race 1, and also thanks to a DNF for Sam Lowes who drops to fifth as a result. 

A crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri means he has fallen to seventh and is now 30 points behind Montella.

Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R397
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R284
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R147
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998143
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R142
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998122
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R117
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R99
9Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR93
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR87
11Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R82
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R180
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R69
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R160
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
16Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R43
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R134
18Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
21Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5
22Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
23Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

In this article

2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.