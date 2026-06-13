2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at the 2026 Misano round, the seventh of the 2026 season.
2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Misano round, round seven of the 2026 season.
A 19th win from 19 races mean Nicolo Bulega has further extended his championship lead after Race 1 at Misano. Iker Lecuona kept the damage to five points by finishing second, but he's now 113 points behind his team-mate.
Yari Montella has reclaimed third place after finishing third in Race 1, and also thanks to a DNF for Sam Lowes who drops to fifth as a result.
A crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri means he has fallen to seventh and is now 30 points behind Montella.
Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|397
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|284
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|147
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|143
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|142
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|122
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|117
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|99
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|93
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|87
|11
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|82
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|80
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|69
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|60
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|16
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|43
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|34
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|5
|22
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|23
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0