2026 Misano WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Misano round, round seven of the 2026 season.

A 19th win from 19 races mean Nicolo Bulega has further extended his championship lead after Race 1 at Misano. Iker Lecuona kept the damage to five points by finishing second, but he's now 113 points behind his team-mate.

Yari Montella has reclaimed third place after finishing third in Race 1, and also thanks to a DNF for Sam Lowes who drops to fifth as a result.

A crash for Lorenzo Baldassarri means he has fallen to seventh and is now 30 points behind Montella.

Full WorldSBK standings after Race 1 at Misano are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 7, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 397 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 284 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 147 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 143 5 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 142 6 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 122 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 117 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 99 9 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 93 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 87 11 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 82 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 80 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 69 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 60 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 16 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 43 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 34 18 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 30 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 16 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 5 22 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 23 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 24 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 28 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0