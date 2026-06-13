2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega peerless as Ducati lockout podium

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK from the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega was dominant on his way to a maiden WorldSBK win at Misano, winning from pole by 6.1 seconds, leading every lap.

Bulega was briefly headed by Iker Lecuona on lap one, the Spaniard making the holeshot with a slightly better jump, but the Italian was back ahead by turn eight. Lecuona was nowhere near his team-mate in the end, but far clear of Yari Montella in third.

Montella had a comfortable ride to third after Lorenzo Baldassarri crashed out of fourth place on lap five at turn five, and he was almost four seconds clear of Axel Bassani by the end.

Bassani won out in a battle between himself and Alex Lowes behind the three Ducatis at the front. The scale of Ducati's advantage is made clear by the results sheet, with Bassani, the leading non-Ducati in fourth, 17 seconds off the win.

Alex Lowes completed the top-five, ahead of Alberto Surra, Andrea Locatelli, Miguel Oliveira, Alvaro Bautista, and Stefano Manzi who completed the top-10.

Sam Lowes would likely have been in contention for a top-five position despite starting 10th. He was tracking down the two Bimotas when he crashed out at turn five in a similar crash to that suffered by Baldassarri.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R6.117
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R13.823
4Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99817.626
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99820.746
6Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.702
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.442
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR27.847
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R29.285
10Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130.448
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R30.882
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R133.185
13Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R36.540
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR36.602
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R44.842
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R149.544
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:21.157
DNFLorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1WIN
DNFMichael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
DNFRyan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-RWIN

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2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega peerless as Ducati lockout podium
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.