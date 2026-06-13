2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Race 1: Bulega peerless as Ducati lockout podium

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Nicolo Bulega was dominant on his way to a maiden WorldSBK win at Misano, winning from pole by 6.1 seconds, leading every lap.

Bulega was briefly headed by Iker Lecuona on lap one, the Spaniard making the holeshot with a slightly better jump, but the Italian was back ahead by turn eight. Lecuona was nowhere near his team-mate in the end, but far clear of Yari Montella in third.

Montella had a comfortable ride to third after Lorenzo Baldassarri crashed out of fourth place on lap five at turn five, and he was almost four seconds clear of Axel Bassani by the end.

Bassani won out in a battle between himself and Alex Lowes behind the three Ducatis at the front. The scale of Ducati's advantage is made clear by the results sheet, with Bassani, the leading non-Ducati in fourth, 17 seconds off the win.

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Alex Lowes completed the top-five, ahead of Alberto Surra, Andrea Locatelli, Miguel Oliveira, Alvaro Bautista, and Stefano Manzi who completed the top-10.

Sam Lowes would likely have been in contention for a top-five position despite starting 10th. He was tracking down the two Bimotas when he crashed out at turn five in a similar crash to that suffered by Baldassarri.

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Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Misano are below.