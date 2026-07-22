Ducati confirms first half of 2027 WorldSBK line-up as Iker Lecuona renews

Ducati has announced the re-signing of Iker Lecuona for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Ducati has announced its re-signing of Iker Lecuona for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Lecuona joined Ducati from Honda for the 2026 season and currently lies second in the championship behind only his team-mate Nicolo Bulega.

The Spaniard took 18 consecutive second places between the second and seventh rounds of the season, and another in Race 2 at round eight at Donington.

A day before that 19th second-place finish, Lecuona took his first victory in WorldSBK in Race 1, beating Bulega in a head-to-head battle over 23 laps in what became Bulega’s first defeat since October 2025.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Lecuona’s renewal with the factory Ducati team will keep him there until at least the end of the 2028 season. His team-mate for next year is yet to be confirmed; Bulega is expected to move to MotoGP.

“I am really happy,” said Iker Lecuona.

“I have already said several times how my life has completely changed since I joined this great family. For this reason, renewing my contract with Aruba.it Racing Ducati is deeply satisfying. 

“I want to thank Aruba and Ducati for giving me this new opportunity. 

“It is great to think about a future together, but the most important thing now is to finish this season in the best possible way, trying to enjoy ourselves, keep improving our performance and, above all, achieve increasingly important results.”

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Gigi Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse general manager, added: “The confirmation of Iker [Lecuona] for the next two seasons is an important sign for the entire Ducati project in WorldSBK. 

“In just a few months, he has shown that he can interpret the Panigale V4 R at its best, quickly turning his potential into concrete results and showing constant growth from both a technical and competitive point of view. 

“The current foundations are very solid and the room for development is interesting. Iker has brought speed, riding sensitivity and experience, all fundamental elements in an increasingly competitive championship. 

“Now the goal is to continue working with method, trying to raise the level even further in every area.

“We are convinced that, with this ambition and continuity, he can also be a leading player in the most important challenges awaiting us in the near future.”

Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

For Aruba.it Racing Ducati team principal Stefano Cecconi, the renewal of Lecuona has been earned not only by his adaptation to the Panigale V4 R but also to the team itself.

“We're really happy to continue this journey with Iker [Lecuona],” said Cecconi.

“From the very beginning, we believed in his talent, but what truly won us over was the way he became part of the group: he adapted to the bike and to the team with surprising naturalness, always bringing the same passion, dedication and team spirit that define our garage. 

“Having two more seasons ahead of us together is a fantastic prospect. There is still a long road ahead, and we have every intention of following it all the way, with the ambition to fight for the biggest result.”

Tags:

Iker Lecuona
Aruba.it Racing - Ducati
Ducati confirms first half of 2027 WorldSBK line-up as Iker Lecuona renews
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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