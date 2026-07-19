British riders offer different takes on how WorldSBK calendar needs to change

The WorldSBK calendar has been centred around southern Europe for several years by now, but the suggestions of two British riders offer two different ways to add some more diversity to the schedule.

In 2010, WorldSBK had a 13-round calendar with 10 of those in Europe. The other three were Kyalami in Africa, Miller Motorsports Park (now Utah Motorsports Campus) in the US, and Phillip Island in Australia.

Since 2013, there have also been rounds at Laguna Seca, in Indonesia, Thailand, and Argentina. But by 2026, only Phillip Island remains of the non-European rounds; that will be lost in 2028, but the Australian Round will remain with The Bend circuit taking over.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

As the non-European rounds have been lost, southern European venues have taken over the calendar.

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Since 2023, when Indonesia and Argentina were absent for the first time since Covid, Estoril, Portimao, Aragon, Barcelona-Catalunya, and Jerez have all hosted rounds. All bar Catalunya are on the 2026 calendar, meaning four rounds of this year’s 12 are in Iberia.

Italy has also had two rounds for several years. In the past, Misano and Imola were the venues, but since 2024 Imola has been replaced by Cremona.

In 2026, then, half of the calendar of the Superbike World Championship is taking place in three southern European countries, and a third of it in two of those.

In Jake Dixon’s opinion, not only does there need to be more races outside of Europe, but there needs to be a greater quantity in general.

“For me, there needs to be more races, more overseas races would be better, and just more races in general,” Dixon said ahead of the UK Round at Donington.

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“One, I think you’d get in a rhythm a bit more; two, I think it’d limit the testing a bit more and do a bit more racing and I think that’s better; and three, I think it’s better that we push out to being in other countries like Thailand or Japan – other countries that are big in the population of motorbikes.”

Alex Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

While Dixon wants more overseas races, Alex Lowes says he would like more races in the UK, which at several points in the past has had multiple races in a season with Brands Hatch and Silverstone joining Donington on the calendar. Since 2014, though, Donington has been the only British circuit on the calendar, while the number of Italian and Iberian circuits hosting the championship has grown.

“I was slightly disappointed on Friday,” Lowes said after Race 2 at the UK Round.

“The year before last year on the Kawasaki I was able to be on the podium; last year I was fighting for the podium.

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“So, I was hoping that this weekend we could be fighting for the podium. So, honestly, I was inside a bit disappointed that I was a bit further away from the podium than I would’ve liked.

“The support that we had was fantastic. We only get to race in front of the British fans once a year, so I would’ve liked to have done a bit better.

“On the other side, it is what it is. I think we did a good job, there was lots of people out there, the weather was good.

“Really grateful to ride here, and it’s a shame we don’t have races in the UK.”