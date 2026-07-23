One rider’s WorldSBK struggles pinned on Yamaha: ‘We have to give him a better package’

Niccolo Canepa says Yamaha “have to give” Andrea Locatelli a better bike in future WorldSBK races.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

After a 2025 season that saw him take a first WorldSBK win, 2026 has been relatively disappointing for Andrea Locatelli, but after a tough UK Round Niccolo Canepa has laid the blame at Yamaha’s door.

Locatelli could only manage a best finish of 11th at Donington, and the Italian hasn’t been in the top-six since Race 1 at Assen. His best finish of the season remains the wet Race 2 at Phillip Island when he finished fifth.

In Niccolo Canepa’s opinion, the underperformance of Locatelli in the WorldSBK UK Round was about the team’s inability to set the bike up in a way that he could exploit it, rather than a deficit on the Italian’s side.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“For Andrea Locatelli, it was quite a difficult weekend,” said Yamaha Motor Europe rod racing sporting director Canepa.

“He could not find a feeling since the start of the weekend, and we were unable to improve the package for him from Friday into Saturday, which made things hard work in the races.

“We have to be able to give him a better package in the next round, because we know his potential and talent.”

In contrast to Locatelli, Xavi Vierge fared better at Donington, finishing in the top-10 in all three races.

“It was a positive weekend for Xavi Vierge after a few difficult rounds,” Canepa reflected.

Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.
Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.

“He gave us some very good indications and started the weekend with a good feeling, which allowed him to go on to have a very good Superpole – to set the fifth quickest time is among the strongest of our qualifying performances to date and this should be applauded.

“A strong qualifying leads to strong races and to finish in the top ten in all of the weekend’s races is a good result, even if it is not where we want to be. 

“The Superpole race was his most impressive performance, riding in the top-five until the closing stages.”

Locatelli remains the leading Yamaha in the riders’ standings, sitting 10th at present as the series enters its summer break, while Vierge is 19 points behind in 14th.

Tags:

Niccolo Canepa
Andrea Locatelli
Pata Maxus Yamaha
One rider’s WorldSBK struggles pinned on Yamaha: ‘We have to give him a better package’
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Tommy Bridewell celebrates major breakthrough at Czech WorldSBK
Tommy Bridewell, Czech WorldSBK 2026.
World Superbikes News
Miguel Oliveira out of Hungarian WorldSBK after Superpole Race crash
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Andrea Locatelli's WorldSBK improvement helps team-mate beat him
Andrea Locatelli leads Xavi Vierge at 2026 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha WorldSBK rider hoping to revive past form after rough 2026 start
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha WorldSBK rider explains “worst feeling ever” at Portimao
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Yamaha WorldSBK riders looking for Portimao rebound after “difficult” opener
Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Latest News

WSBK News
One rider’s WorldSBK struggles pinned on Yamaha: ‘We have to give him a better package’
4m ago
Andrea Locatelli, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Bulega-Ducati dominance leaves WorldSBK with “no excitement” says Jonathan Rea
22/07/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Ducati confirms first half of 2027 WorldSBK line-up as Iker Lecuona renews
22/07/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
Supersport champion's seven-year-old son rides 400kg Honda at race track
21/07/26
Zayn Sofuoglu, Honda Gold Wing Tour.
WSBK News
“His potential is higher”: Jonathan Rea on Alvaro Bautista’s 2026 WorldSBK struggles
20/07/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

More News

WSBK News
BMW WorldSBK boss admits “something has to be done” to improve performance balance
20/07/26
Shaun Muir, 2026 UK WorldSBK, Thursday roundtable. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
“Difficult to say” whether new BMW M1000 RR will be a WorldSBK Ducati-beater
19/07/26
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
British riders offer different takes on how WorldSBK calendar needs to change
19/07/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
The Ducati WorldSBK strength that makes it "hard" to regulate against
18/07/26
Yari Montella leads Iker Lecuona, 2026 UK WorldSBK, Race 2. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
WSBK News
‘Certain things have changed’: Jake Dixon on 2026 Honda WorldSBK regression
18/07/26
Jake Dixon, 2026 UK WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.