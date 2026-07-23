One rider’s WorldSBK struggles pinned on Yamaha: ‘We have to give him a better package’

After a 2025 season that saw him take a first WorldSBK win, 2026 has been relatively disappointing for Andrea Locatelli, but after a tough UK Round Niccolo Canepa has laid the blame at Yamaha’s door.

Locatelli could only manage a best finish of 11th at Donington, and the Italian hasn’t been in the top-six since Race 1 at Assen. His best finish of the season remains the wet Race 2 at Phillip Island when he finished fifth.

In Niccolo Canepa’s opinion, the underperformance of Locatelli in the WorldSBK UK Round was about the team’s inability to set the bike up in a way that he could exploit it, rather than a deficit on the Italian’s side.

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“For Andrea Locatelli, it was quite a difficult weekend,” said Yamaha Motor Europe rod racing sporting director Canepa.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He could not find a feeling since the start of the weekend, and we were unable to improve the package for him from Friday into Saturday, which made things hard work in the races.

“We have to be able to give him a better package in the next round, because we know his potential and talent.”

In contrast to Locatelli, Xavi Vierge fared better at Donington, finishing in the top-10 in all three races.

“It was a positive weekend for Xavi Vierge after a few difficult rounds,” Canepa reflected.

Xavi Vierge, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK test. Credit: Pata Maxus Yamaha.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He gave us some very good indications and started the weekend with a good feeling, which allowed him to go on to have a very good Superpole – to set the fifth quickest time is among the strongest of our qualifying performances to date and this should be applauded.

“A strong qualifying leads to strong races and to finish in the top ten in all of the weekend’s races is a good result, even if it is not where we want to be.

“The Superpole race was his most impressive performance, riding in the top-five until the closing stages.”

Locatelli remains the leading Yamaha in the riders’ standings, sitting 10th at present as the series enters its summer break, while Vierge is 19 points behind in 14th.