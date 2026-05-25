Yamaha “still a long way” from front of WorldSBK despite Misano test steps

Xavi Vierge says he and Yamaha are “still a long way” from where they want to be in WorldSBK despite making some progress at the recent Misano test on 20–21 May.

Vierge joined Yamaha this year and impressed in the opening WorldSBK rounds, often being the only rider aboard the R1 to show consistent top-10 pace at Phillip Island and Portimao.

In more recent rounds, however, Vierge has fared less well compared to team-mate Andrea Locatelli; while the Italian has been in the top-10 at every race since Race 1 at Balaton Park, Vierge’s last top-10 came in the Superpole Race at the Hungarian Round, the Spaniard’s best at the most recent round at Most being an 11th in Race 2.

Xavi Vierge, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

A two-day test at Misano, then, came at a useful time for Vierge, who suggested that during last week’s test he was still needing to make up for the track time lost during preseason testing which was heavily affected by rain.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been a very important two days of testing,” Xavi Vierge said after the Misano test.

“We tried plenty of things and we worked with a lot of laps – and we had luck with the weather! The pre-season was not the best so it was very important to use all the time that we had there to complete plenty of work.

“Honestly, I am happy – we found some positives that will for sure help in the next races with both the race tyre and the softer tyre. Solid work and of course there’s still a long way to arrive where we want to be, but I feel like we made a clear step forward and close a little bit the gap with the top guys.”

Locatelli: Good rhythm despite technical problem

Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Andrea Locatelli’s test was affected by a technical issue in the morning on the second day, but the Italian, too, was pleased with the test in the end.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Two days of testing here in Misano and we have been looking to try and find a good feeling with my R1,” said Locatelli.

“Today, we struggled a bit in the morning and had a technical problem so we lost some time to work and improve, but overall the rhythm especially on the used tyre was good.

“It’s always strange conditions, strange track in Misano when the temperature is high because we have a lot of grip which is quite different from other circuits.

“I’m excited to go now to ride in Aragon, I can’t wait to be fighting in the races again. Testing can be a little bit ‘boring’ compared to the race weekend and I’m looking forward to doing our best in the next one.”

WorldSBK heads back to Misano on 12–14 June for the Emilia-Romagna Round, two weeks after the Aragon Round this weekend on 29–31 May.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT