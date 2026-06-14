Two more WorldSBK records for Nicolo Bulega after “incredible” Misano weekend

Two more WorldSBK records have fallen to Nicolo Bulega’s 2026 onslaught after the Italian won all three races this weekend at Misano.

Bulega had never won a race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, but demonstrated a degree of dominance that had not been seen from him in 2026 since the opening round at Phillip Island as he won both full-distance races by more than five seconds.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Incredible weekend to remember,” said Nicolo Bulega, speaking to WorldSBK.com after Race 2 at Misano.

“Hattrick of wins in Misano in front of all my fans and Ducati fans is incredible.

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“I’m really happy, honestly. Maybe this is my best weekend in World Superbike.

“Also Cremona last year was fantastic, but here I live very close so it’s even more special, so thanks to everyone.”

Bulega’s Race 2 win was his 25th in succession and 21st of the season, meaning he has taken the record for the most amount of triple-win weekends in a WorldSBK season with seven.

“Honestly, normally I don’t think about the record but it’s good to do it,” Bulega said.

“ I always think about the next race, but to do it now – also I think I am the Italian with the most podiums in Superbike, and to achieve this record here in Misano is even more special.”

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Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Despite the continued domination, Bulega maintains that it will be “almost impossible” to win every race in 2026.

“I said also yesterday: it’s almost impossible, honestly,” he said.

“One day will arrive someone who will beat me, but the championship is important so if one day I finish second or third it doesn’t matter.”

Bulega and WorldSBK head to Donington next on 10–12 July.

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“Donington is a track that, maybe, some parts of the circuit are good for my riding style, but half the circuit [isn’t],” Bulega previewed.

“But, okay, last year was not so bad because I finished second, so we have to work very good. We have a new bike, so I hope to be fast also there.”