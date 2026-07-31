WorldSBK reveals new ‘roadmap’ with major changes due over next four years

A new ‘roadmap’ has been unveiled by WorldSBK that sets out the path for the series between 2027 and 2030.

The roadmap includes many changes for the series as it looks to evolve and remain sustainable in a time when the global sports bike market is far smaller than other two-wheeler categories like touring and adventure bikes.

Starting in 2027, the rev limit performance balancing tool will be reintroduced to WorldSBK. It will not return to replace the current maximum fuel flow method, which was brought in in 2025 to replace the rev limit method, but will work in tandem with fuel flow to try to balance performance.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Rev limits for the start of 2027 will be based on manufacturer data from 2026 and will be determined manufacturer-by-manufacturer. Additionally, the limit will be able to be adjusted every two races and will be controlled by the manufacturers’ own software, which will be monitored by a ‘rev-logger’, as WorldSBK calls it, provided by the FIM and Dorna WorldSBK Organisation (DWO).

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Additionally, 2027 will see the introduction of the unified fuel supplier. Motosprint reported recently that this would be done in view of reducing costs, and that Petronas is a potential supplier in a deal that could also take WorldSBK back to the Sepang International Circuit.

WorldSBK has not yet named the fuel supplier for 2027, but has stated that the fuel “shall comply with the requirements of FIM Fuel Category 1”.

Further, 2027 will see WorldSBK get quieter as the maximum noise limit will be reduced by 3dB to 112dB.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Moving forward, WorldSBK will adopt a MotoGP-style ranked concessions system from 2028, although at this stage it’s unclear how many ranks there will be or how the restrictions on development will be implemented and scaled per rank.

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Finally, in 2030 the championship will increase its maximum engine displacement for four-cylinder motorcycles to 1,200cc. This is perhaps the most substantial change in terms of being able to attract new manufacturers, since Aprilia has a 1,100cc RSV4, for example.

Other changes have also been implemented for the lower classes.

Firstly, riders who are two laps down will no longer be able to rejoin a race in WorldWCR, World Supersport, and World Sportbike to prevent people from entering the pits after a crash to change tyres, rejoin the race to set a lap time for their Race 2 grid position, and potentially interrupt the ongoing race as a result.

Further, a red-flagged race in the three support classes will only be restarted for a distance of five laps or more.

Finally, in Sportbike specifically it will now be permitted for teams to fit larger diameter radiators to their machines, instead of having to run the stock radiators, due to “extreme heat conditions,” WorldSBK says.

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