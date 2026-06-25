Danilo Petrucci hopeful of Donington WorldSBK return after one-day test

Danilo Petrucci is set to make a return to WorldSBK racing next month after a test at Donington this week.

Petrucci has been out through injury since he crashed out of Race 1 at Most in May, a crash he described as one of the biggest of his career.

The Italian missed the Aragon and Emilia-Romagna rounds in June as a result, but after riding in a test at Donington earlier this week on 23 June Petrucci is now hopeful of returning to racing action at the UK WorldSBK at Donington on 10–12 July.

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Petrucci will have to undergo a medical test on Thursday at Donington in order to confirm his return. The 35-year-old would return alongside Miguel Oliveira, who made his own return from injury at the previous round at Misano, although he was unable to complete the last race.

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“I’m very happy because, before the test, I wasn’t completely sure about my physical condition,” said Danilo Petrucci after the Donington test.

“It was therefore great to see that I could ride again and feel comfortable on the bike.

“Most of all, I was delighted to be working with my crew again. We worked well together, made progress with the setup, and I was able to ride at a good pace.

“The most important thing for me, however, was simply having fun on the bike again – that’s what I missed the most.

“I would like to thank the entire BMW team for giving me this opportunity, and I can’t wait to go racing again at Donington.”

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Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Sven Blusch, head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, added: “The past few weeks have been exceptionally challenging for all of us. That makes it even more pleasing that we are planning to compete at Donington Park with both of our regular riders again.

“Danilo [Petrucci] tested at Donington Park, and his feedback gives us every reason to be optimistic.

“Miguel [Oliveira] already delivered an impressive performance during his comeback weekend at Misano.

“Both riders still have some time before the race weekend in mid-July to continue working on their fitness.

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“We also extend our thanks to Mickey [Michael van der Mark] and Hannes [Soomer], who did an excellent job as replacement riders.”

Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Shaun Muir, team principal at the factory BMW WorldSBK team, added that he was impressed by the performance Petrucci displayed in the test despite the injuries he suffered and the time he had off the bike as a result.

“It was great to see Danilo [Petrucci] back on the BMW M1000 RR,” said Muir.

“Considering everything he has been through over the past few weeks, his performance during the test was really impressive.

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“What impressed me most wasn’t just the lap time, it was the way he approached the test. He was positive from the first run onwards, clearly enjoying being back on the bike and fully committed throughout the day.

“That gave the whole team an extra boost.

“At the same time, it was very encouraging to have Miguel [Oliveira] and Danilo back on track together.

“Both riders completed their test programmes successfully and carried out important work in preparation for the race weekend.

“After the challenges of recent weeks, this test was an important step forward for the entire team.

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“We leave Donington feeling very positive and are looking forward to returning here in two weeks’ time with both of our regular riders.”