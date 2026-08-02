WorldSBK Independent Teams to establish new “working group” for greater influence

WorldSBK’s Independent Teams are establishing a new group that will represent their interests in the championship.

Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

A new “working group” designed to represent the Independent Teams in WorldSBK is being established with the aim of garnering more influence for the non-factory squads.

The group, referred to as the Superbike Independent Team Association or SITA, has been put forward by Go Eleven owner Dennis Sacchetti, and has gained the support of the other Independent Teams in the championship.

Lorenzo Baldassarri
Lorenzo Baldassarri
© Gold and Goose

“We have written and presented a letter,” said Sacchetti, as reported by Motosprint, “signed unanimously by all the non-factory teams, therefore, the Independents. 

“We sent it to the Promoter, the MSMA and the FIM. Therefore, the institutions of the world championship are aware of it.”

Sacchetti added: “To think that we want to make war or something like that would be wrong. Indeed, precisely to make the working group united, we thought of the association. 

“Everyone immediately said 'Yes, I'm in’: we at Go Eleven, Motocorsa, Barni, MGM, Advocates, Marc VDS and Motoxracing. 

“These are the teams that will be represented by an individual who will be voted for.”

Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Sacchetti added that the group wants to be involved in MSMA meetings so that the Independent Teams have a say on the decisions made about WorldSBK, or at least so they are aware of the decisions that are being made.

“We want to be welcomed into the MSMA councils, where various decisions are made,” he said.

“Based on the theme of the day, we will provide our point of view and what we consider convenient for the championship.”

Sacchetti specified the recent announcement that Brembo will become WorldSBK’s sole brake supplier from 2027 as an example of a decision made about the series on which the Independent Teams were not consulted.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

“The story of Brembo brakes and the one-off supply from 2027,” he said.

“Great, but who knew? Only the Manufacturers, because they are present in MSMA. 

“Promoter, of course, then the FIM. 

“We, the last wheel of the wagon, sometimes not even mounted. 

“Will this future initiative cost money? If so, how much? Is it sustainable? I believe that these are legitimate and proposable questions. 

“The thought also concerns the expenses to set up the tests, the prices of special gasoline and the places on the grid.”

The Go Eleven boss would also like to see a cost cap introduced to the championship, beyond the limit placed on the cost of the production bikes on which the race bikes are based.

“Every year the estimates are adjusted upwards,” he said.

“A budget cap should be introduced. 

“Today the preparation of the bikes has reached staggering figures. I would call them exaggerated.”

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World Superbikes
WorldSBK Independent Teams to establish new “working group” for greater influence
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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