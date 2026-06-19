WorldSBK joins MotoGP in abandoning Phillip Island

WorldSBK has confirmed that it will no longer race at Phillip Island in the future after sealing a move to another circuit for the Australian Round.

The championship has followed the lead of MotoGP in moving away from the iconic Australian circuit. The grand prix series announced earlier this year that it will move its Australian round to Adelaide from 2027.

WorldSBK’s move away from Phillip Island will not happen until 2028, but it will move The Bend facility in the state of South Australia on what WorldSBK calls a “multi-year deal”.

Axel Bassani, 2026 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Securing WorldSBK is a significant achievement for The Bend and today's announcement marks a historic day for motorsport and for South Australia,” said Dr Sam Shahin, Managing Director of Shell V-Power Motorsport Park.

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“From the outset, our vision has been to create a proud facility capable of attracting the world's leading motorsport categories and hosting the highest levels of international competition.

“A decade on, we celebrate a major milestone; WorldSBK is coming.

“WorldSBK has an incredibly passionate global fanbase and we look forward to welcoming them to The Bend and delivering an event experience that reflects the significance of this championship and its place on the international calendar."

The Bend circuit. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Peter Malinauskas, South Australian Premier, added: “Securing WorldSBK further strengthens South Australia's position as Australia's motorsport capital and will deliver significant economic, tourism and profile benefits across the state, and in particular our regions.

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“South Australia has built one of the strongest motorsport portfolios in the country. From the world-class facilities at The Bend to the Adelaide street circuit, we are attracting premier events, passionate fans and global attention.

“It also provides a pathway for the next generation of riders, engineers, officials, volunteers and motorsport enthusiasts to engage with world-class competition right here at home.”

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK executive director, made note of the standard of The Bend’s facilities.

“Australia holds a special place in the history of WorldSBK and remains an important market for our championship, manufacturers, teams and fans,” Lavilla said.

Xavi Vierge, Andrea Locatelli, 2026 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“We are pleased to confirm The Bend as the future home of the Australian Round from 2028. The venue offers excellent facilities and a strong commitment to motorsport, providing a solid platform for the next chapter of WorldSBK in Australia.

“We look forward to working closely with the team at The Bend and all local stakeholders as preparations begin for the first event in 2028.”

WorldSBK has visited Phillip Island for most of its history, the first round taking place there in 1990 when home riders Peter Goddard and Rob Phillis were victorious.

The southwestern Australian venue has often had a polar position on the calendar, either starting the season or ending it. It was the final round in 1992, and then between 1994 and 1996 before taking up the opening slot on the calendar from 1997.

By 2000 it had been pushed further into the season by Kyalami, then Valencia, and then Qatar, but it resumed its season-opening position in 2008 and held it until 2020. The Covid pandemic meant no Australian Round in 2021, but WorldSBK returned in 2022 when it closed the season. Since 2023 the circuit has returned to its most usual position at the front of the calendar.

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With The Bend not set to feature on the calendar until 2028, WorldSBK hasn't yet said where the track will fit into the calendar. At the moment, the Australian Round is the only non-European round on the WorldSBK calendar.