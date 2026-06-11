Miguel Oliveira “excited” for Misano WorldSBK return after ‘successful recovery’

Miguel Oliveira returns to racing this weekend at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after a month on the sidelines through injury.

Oliveira has been out since sustaining a concussion and a shoulder injury in the WorldSBK Superpole Race at Balaton Park at the beginning of May. The Portuguese was forced to miss the races in Czechia and most recently in Aragon, but will return to racing this weekend at Misano, where last year BMW won all three races with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I’m quite excited to get back to racing,” Miguel Oliveira told WorldSBK.com ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Round.

“After one month, we decided that it was time for me to be back on the bike, to finish the last stage of the rehabilitation.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it’s been a very successful journey of recovery.

“I know my physical condition is not 100%, especially because I missed a lot of time on the bike.

“It’s not been a new road for me. In the last few years, I’ve had times where I’ve had to stay away a couple of races to recover.

“The hardest thing for this injury was the timing of it, because I was really looking forward to the races we had in the past month.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The team did a good job with Mickey [Michael van der Mark] in the races and in testing, so extra credit for him for doing the extra kilometres in the past month to get us into this position.

“The goal is to have a good weekend. No crashes is the target but also have a solid weekend in terms of how fast I can go and the consistency.”

Oliveira will race alongside Michael van der Mark this weekend as Danilo Petrucci continues to recover from the injuries he sustained in Race 1 at Most.