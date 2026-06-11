Iker Lecuona “happier and more relaxed” at Misano WorldSBK after MotoGP fill-in

Iker Lecuona returns to WorldSBK this week after a weekend filling in for Alex Marquez at the Hungarian MotoGP, and the Spaniard is “even happier and more relaxed than usual”, he says.

Lecuona currently lies second in the WorldSBK standings and 108 points off the top, but was called up to the Gresini Racing team to replace Marquez last weekend and impressed, qualifying 16th before finishing 18th and seventh in the Sprint and grand prix, respectively.

The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider was pleased with his performance at Balaton, where he’d also finished second in all three WorldSBK races at the beginning of May.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Last weekend competing in MotoGP was really cool,” said Iker Lecuona, speaking ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Round to WorldSBK.com.

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“I was really surprised to get the call.

“The rhythm was great, no mistakes despite a new team, a new bike, and learning a lot.

“Over the last three years, since I was there, the bike has changed a lot.

“I’m very happy with the performance, and it has me arriving here even happier and more relaxed than usual.”

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK round. © Gold and Goose

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Despite his upbeat mood entering the weekend, there are no expectations for the Spaniard, who has finished second in every WorldSBK race since round two at Portimao.

“I don’t have any expectations, I just want to work and try to improve, and I just want to enjoy,” he said.

“I had a similar mindset last weekend at MotoGP, and I went very fast, so I want to do the same thing.”

Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati. © Gold & Goose

Aside from the on-track results, the curiosity surrounding Lecuona is with regards to his future, which remains undecided despite his podium streak. Having been the only rider close to Nicolo Bulega this season and proven himself a capable MotoGP stand-in when required, he has clear value to a brand like Ducati, but the Spaniard insists that nothing is yet decided for 2027.

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“The only thing I can say about my future is that we’re still talking,” he said.

“I think we’re progressing in a good way to stay here next season, but nothing for sure yet.”