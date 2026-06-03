Jake Dixon ruled out of Misano WorldSBK as Honda confirms replacement

Ryan Vickers will partner Somkiat Chantra at the Misano WorldSBK round.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
© Gold and Goose
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Jake Dixon’s injury-blighted debut season in the World Superbike championship has continued with the news that the Englishman will miss the upcoming Misano round.

After a serious wrist injury in pre-season testing, the former Moto2 title contender made his belated HRC WorldSBK debut last weekend at Aragon.

However, Dixon’s return lasted just one race before he was declared unfit after warm-up due to increased fatigue in his recovering wrist.

Dixon, Chantra, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
Dixon, Chantra, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
© Gold and Goose

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to race today due to being so fatigued after returning from the wrist injury,” Jake Dixon explained at the time.

“I tried in the warm-up, but I didn’t feel that I had the strength to continue. The best thing to do now is to head home, recover, and try to get stronger for Misano and take another step.

“But I’m happy with how the weekend went and want to say thanks to the team.

“I’m also sorry because obviously I want to be out there racing for them, but I think the safest option is to keep focusing on my recovery and try to come back stronger in Misano.”

At the conclusion of the Aragon weekend, Honda stated that Dixon was "expected to return alongside Somkiat Chantra" at Misano on June 12-14.

A HRC statement at the conclusion of the weekend also added that Dixon “is expected to return to action alongside Somkiat Chantra” for Misano on 12–14 June.

However, that will not happen, the team reporting that “despite encouraging progress, [Dixon] needs to maximise the next phase of his functional rehabilitation programme during the four weeks before Donington Park.

“Jake will therefore not take part in the upcoming Pirelli Emilia Romagna WorldSBK round on 12–14 June.”

Ryan Vickers, Honda.
Ryan Vickers, Honda.
© Gold and Goose

Jonathan Rea and then Yuki Kunii replaced Dixon earlier in the campaign, but the team will have another new rider at Misano in the form of Ryan Vickers.

“Honda BSB rider Ryan Vickers, who competed as a wildcard in the opening round of the 2026 WorldSBK Championship in Australia, will replace Dixon at Misano and partner Somkiat Chantra in the Honda HRC team garage,” HRC confirmed.

Vickers raced the full 2025 WorldSBK season on a Motocorsa Racing Ducati, claiming a best result of seventh in Hungary. He scored a point for 15th at Phillip Island this year as a Honda wildcard.

In this article

Jake Dixon ruled out of Misano WorldSBK as Honda confirms replacement
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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