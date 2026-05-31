Nicolo Bulega put “it all on the table” to win dramatic Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race

A Nicolo Bulega win in WorldSBK this year is hardly a rarity, but the Aragon Round almost went without one before the Italian laid “it all on the table”.

Bulega chose the SC0 rear tyre for the Superpole Race, hoping it would give him a grip benefit in the end of the race. But the SCX tyre used by the rest of the field held up well. Bulega lost time at the start when the SCX’s advantage was at its peak, and the balance only shifted slightly by the end.

Nonetheless, Bulega was able to go from as low as fifth back to the lead in the 10-lapper at MotorLand, beating Iker Lecuona by half-a-second.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The Italian was back to his usual dominance in Race 2 on Sunday, recording his 22nd consecutive win.

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“I feel very good, it was very important to win here,” Nicolo Bulega told WorldSBK.com after Race 2 in Aragon.

“I’m really happy because the weekend was difficult with these hot temperatures; it wasn’t easy to ride the bike and ride without mistakes.

“In any case, I’m happy thanks to my team, who worked hard as always, so I hope to continue with these performances.

“The Superpole Race was my hardest race this season. We put the harder tyre to have an advantage in the final laps, but it was a bit on the limit because the SCX tyre worked well for the other riders.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I had to lay it all on the table to get the win. In the end, I did it, so I think it was a good decision.”

WorldSBK has now reached the halfway point in its 2026 season, and Bulega remains undefeated. The question of whether Bulega can go unbeaten for the whole continues to be asked and the possibility of it happening continues to grow.

“It’s difficult to know if I could win every race this season, not everything is under your control,” Bulega said.

“For sure, we are working very well right now. We have an incredible relationship and are riding well at every track, even at some where my riding style doesn’t match the track.

“We can be fast anyway and are in a fantastic moment. Now with 22 victories, we don’t focus on the past; instead, we think about the next one.

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“It’s nice to be fast, but I don’t think it’ll be possible.”