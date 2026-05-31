2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Aragon Round, round six of the season.

Nicolo Bulega celebrates after winning Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega celebrates after winning Race 1 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and…
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The 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after the final race of the weekend at the Aragon Round.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK championship standings after taking his 18th win of the season in Race 2. Iker Lecuona took his 15th consecutive second place and is now 108 points adrift of his teammate.

Sam Lowes moves back up to third in the championship after completing a hattrick of podiums in Aragon, and after Yari Montella crashed out of Race 2. The British rider is now 10 points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in third place, while Montella has dropped to fifth.

Two DNFs for Lorenzo Baldassarri leave him down in sixth.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R372
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R264
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R142
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998132
5Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R131
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R117
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998109
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R92
9Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR85
10Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR85
11Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R72
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R171
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R64
14Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R156
15Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
16Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R40
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R130
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R128
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16
20Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
21Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
23Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R4
24Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
25Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
26Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
27Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
28Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.