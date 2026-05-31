2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2

The 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after the final race of the weekend at the Aragon Round.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK championship standings after taking his 18th win of the season in Race 2. Iker Lecuona took his 15th consecutive second place and is now 108 points adrift of his teammate.

Sam Lowes moves back up to third in the championship after completing a hattrick of podiums in Aragon, and after Yari Montella crashed out of Race 2. The British rider is now 10 points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in third place, while Montella has dropped to fifth.

Two DNFs for Lorenzo Baldassarri leave him down in sixth.

Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 2 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 372 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 264 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 142 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 132 5 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 131 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 117 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 109 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 92 9 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 85 10 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 85 11 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 72 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 71 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 64 14 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 56 15 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 46 16 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 40 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 30 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 28 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 16 20 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 21 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 23 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 4 24 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 25 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 26 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 27 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 28 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0