2026 Aragon WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 2
WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at the 2026 Aragon Round, round six of the season.
The 2026 WorldSBK riders' standings after the final race of the weekend at the Aragon Round.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2026 WorldSBK championship standings after taking his 18th win of the season in Race 2. Iker Lecuona took his 15th consecutive second place and is now 108 points adrift of his teammate.
Sam Lowes moves back up to third in the championship after completing a hattrick of podiums in Aragon, and after Yari Montella crashed out of Race 2. The British rider is now 10 points clear of his brother, Alex Lowes, in third place, while Montella has dropped to fifth.
Two DNFs for Lorenzo Baldassarri leave him down in sixth.
Full WorldSBK championship standings after Race 2 at Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Aragon Round | Round 6, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|372
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|264
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|142
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|132
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|131
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|117
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|109
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|92
|9
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|85
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|85
|11
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|72
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|71
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|64
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|56
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|16
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|40
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|30
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|28
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16
|20
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|21
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|23
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|4
|24
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|25
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|26
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|28
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0