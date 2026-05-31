2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega makes it three from three
Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Race 2, the second of Sunday's two races at the sixth round of the season.
Nicolo Bulega faced an early challenge from Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Aragon, but edged out a 1.5-second lead in the middle of the race. Lecuona closed in towards the end, but Bulega's win was never in doubt - his 22nd in a row.
Sam Lowes made it a Ducati podium lockout, ahead of the three Kawasaki-powered bikes: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Garrett Gerloff.
Alvaro Bautista, Alberto Surra, Tommy Bridewell, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|0.786
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.506
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.413
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|14.351
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.317
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.023
|8
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.530
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.974
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|19.824
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|24.639
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.864
|13
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.919
|14
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|27.035
|15
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|31.608
|16
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43.539
|17
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|46.789
|18
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|>1min
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF