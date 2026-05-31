2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega makes it three from three

Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Race 2, the second of Sunday's two races at the sixth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega faced an early challenge from Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Aragon, but edged out a 1.5-second lead in the middle of the race. Lecuona closed in towards the end, but Bulega's win was never in doubt - his 22nd in a row.

Sam Lowes made it a Ducati podium lockout, ahead of the three Kawasaki-powered bikes: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Garrett Gerloff.

Alvaro Bautista, Alberto Surra, Tommy Bridewell, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.

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2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R WIN 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 0.786 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 6.506 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 12.413 5 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 14.351 6 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 16.317 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.023 8 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.530 9 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 18.974 10 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 19.824 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 24.639 12 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 25.864 13 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 25.919 14 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 27.035 15 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 31.608 16 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 43.539 17 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 46.789 18 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR >1min DNF Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 DNF DNF Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF