2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega makes it three from three

Full results from Race 2 at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Race 2, the second of Sunday's two races at the sixth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega faced an early challenge from Iker Lecuona in Race 2 at Aragon, but edged out a 1.5-second lead in the middle of the race. Lecuona closed in towards the end, but Bulega's win was never in doubt - his 22nd in a row.

Sam Lowes made it a Ducati podium lockout, ahead of the three Kawasaki-powered bikes: Alex Lowes, Axel Bassani, and Garrett Gerloff. 

Alvaro Bautista, Alberto Surra, Tommy Bridewell, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 2 at Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.786
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R6.506
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.413
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99814.351
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.317
7Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.023
8Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.530
9Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.974
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR19.824
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R24.639
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R125.864
13Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R125.919
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R127.035
15Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R31.608
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R143.539
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R146.789
18Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR>1min
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFLorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

 

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Race 2: Nicolo Bulega makes it three from three
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.