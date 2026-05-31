2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega wins out in all-Ducati battle

Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race, the first of Sunday's two races at the sixth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega took the race win in the Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race, beating Iker Lecuona by 0.594 seconds.

It sounds like another routine Bulega win, another routine Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2, and another routine Ducati podium lockout with Sam Lowes in third place.

In reality, this was the best WorldSBK race of the season, with Bulega dropping as low as fifth in the opening laps, paying an initial cost for an alternative tyre choice: where the majority of the field went with the SCX tyre, Bulega went with the harder-compound SC0 tyre.

This paid off in the end, with Bulega having enough grip to pull away slightly on the final lap from Lecuona once he'd got to the lead. But with Lecuona desperate for his first win, Lowes in the mix, as well as an erratic Alberto Surra, to path to the front was far from a straightforward one for the championship leader and it took him until lap nine of 10 to secure his position at the front.

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From there, it was essentially inevitable - his grip advantage was clear and he had track position. Bulega secured his 21st race win of the season and added three more points to his championship lead, which is now 103 points over Lecuona.

Behind the Ducati top-four lockout, Alex Lowes was fifth on the Bimota, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-six. Tommy Bridewell, Alvaro Bautista, and Yari Montella took the final points positions, and Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Aragon are below.