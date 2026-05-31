2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega wins out in all-Ducati battle

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race, the first of Sunday's two races at the sixth round of the season.

Nicolo Bulega took the race win in the Aragon WorldSBK Superpole Race, beating Iker Lecuona by 0.594 seconds.

It sounds like another routine Bulega win, another routine Aruba.it Racing Ducati 1-2, and another routine Ducati podium lockout with Sam Lowes in third place.

In reality, this was the best WorldSBK race of the season, with Bulega dropping as low as fifth in the opening laps, paying an initial cost for an alternative tyre choice: where the majority of the field went with the SCX tyre, Bulega went with the harder-compound SC0 tyre.

This paid off in the end, with Bulega having enough grip to pull away slightly on the final lap from Lecuona once he'd got to the lead. But with Lecuona desperate for his first win, Lowes in the mix, as well as an erratic Alberto Surra, to path to the front was far from a straightforward one for the championship leader and it took him until lap nine of 10 to secure his position at the front.

From there, it was essentially inevitable - his grip advantage was clear and he had track position. Bulega secured his 21st race win of the season and added three more points to his championship lead, which is now 103 points over Lecuona.

Behind the Ducati top-four lockout, Alex Lowes was fifth on the Bimota, and Axel Bassani rounded out the top-six. Tommy Bridewell, Alvaro Bautista, and Yari Montella took the final points positions, and Xavi Vierge completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R0.594
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1.240
4Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R2.640
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9983.219
6Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9983.747
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4.219
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4.621
9Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R4.895
10Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R16.009
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR6.936
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR7.371
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R111.891
14Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R111.977
15Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR17.296
16Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R120.208
17Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R121.691
18Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R22.072
DNFLorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Superpole Race: Bulega wins out in all-Ducati battle
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.