Jake Dixon’s Aragon WorldSBK debut ends early due to injury

Jake Dixon will miss the Superpole Race and Race 2 of the Aragon WorldSBK due to worsening symptoms in his wrist.

Dixon made his WorldSBK debut at this weekend’s Aragon round after suffering injuries at the pre-season test in Phillip Island.

The former Moto2 rider managed to complete the 18-lap Race 1 on Saturday, however, due to fatigue in his wrist Dixon will now rest ahead of the Misano round on June 12-14.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

It also means that HRC’s efforts in Aragon will now rest on the shoulders of Somkiat Chantra, who finished 15th in Race 1, one place ahead of Dixon.

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After Saturday’s race 1, Dixon admitted he was pleased with his overall performance, although the British rider already had concerns about his ability to complete today’s double-header.

And Dixon has now confirmed the news, saying: “Unfortunately, I’m not able to race today due to being so fatigued after returning from the wrist injury.

“I tried in the warm-up, but I didn’t feel that I had the strength to continue. The best thing to do now is to head home, recover, and try to get stronger for Misano and take another step.

“But I’m happy with how the weekend went and want to say thanks to the team.

“I’m also sorry because obviously I want to be out there racing for them, but I think the safest option is to keep focusing on my recovery and try to come back stronger in Misano.”

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Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. © Gold and Goose

As part of a press release, Honda added: “Having returned to competition yesterday for the first time since his pre-season injury and successfully completed Race 1 with encouraging pace, the priority now is for Jake to continue his recovery in the best possible way ahead of the next WorldSBK round at Misano.”