Jake Dixon ‘careful’, wrist “still sore” at WorldSBK test but eyeing Aragon return

Jake Dixon is targeting an Aragon WorldSBK return from injury after riding at the two-ay test in Misano.

Dixon was able to ride the factory Honda during the WorldSBK test at the home of the Emilia-Romagna Round on 21–22 May, his first days on the bike since he broke his left wrist at Phillip Island in February.

The British rider says he had to manage his physical condition during the test, but is nonetheless aiming to make his return to racing at the Aragon Round on 29–31 May, although he will have to pass pre-race medical checks on Thursday.

Jake Dixon, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test. Credit: Honda HRC.

“It feels so good to be back with the team,” said Jake Dixon after the Misano test.

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“My wrist is still sore and I could only do short runs, but just being back on the bike was great.

“I’m happy with how it’s gone here; it’s been a good two days at Misano, despite the fact that I couldn’t complete many laps or long runs, as I still need to manage my physical condition carefully.

“Step-by-step, we are trying to improve.

“During the sessions, we used ice treatment and I also worked constantly with my physio, which really helped.

“[On day two] I completed fewer laps than [day one] because I probably pushed a little too much on day one, so the wrist is still quite sore and swollen, but that’s something we expected. I’m just happy to be back riding again.

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“Now we’ll head to Aragon with the team and see what will be possible there. Realistically, I think it will still take quite some time before I feel close to 100% on the bike again, but we’ll keep building little by little.”

Chantra “happy” after differing two days

Somkiat Chantra, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test, leaving pit box. Credit: Honda HRC.

While Dixon’s test was about reacquainting himself with the Fireblade after three months and feeling out his physical condition, for Somkiat Chantra there was scope to work more on the bike.

“We’ve completed a two-day test here at Misano, and day one we were able to complete many laps and try many different things,” he said.

“Overall, it was not bad.

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“We worked hard, especially on the electronics side, and tried to do our best with the package we have.

“On the second day, we also attempted a few time attacks and I’m quite happy because my lap time improved and the feeling was getting better and better. Now we need to keep working and try to take another step at Aragon.”