Jake Dixon injury troubles continue as replacement confirmed for Czech WorldSBK

Honda has confirmed that Jake Dixon will miss the Czech WorldSBK next week (15–17 May) as he continues to recover from injury.

Dixon has been out of action in World Superbike since he crashed during preseason testing at Phillip Island in February and sustained left wrist fractures.

He went unreplaced at the Australian Round before Jonathan Rea stood in at Portimao and Assen. Yuki Kunii then stepped in to replace Dixon at the Hungarian Round on 1–3 May, and the Japanese rider will be on Dixon’s side of the Honda HRC box once again at the Czech Round next weekend.

“Japanese rider Yuki Kunii, who stood in for Honda HRC rider Jake Dixon at the latest round in Hungary, will again serve as substitute during the upcoming Czech round at Autodrom Most (15-17 May),” reads a statement from HRC.

“Dixon continues to work hard on his recovery programme following injury sustained earlier this season.

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“While the healing process is progressing well, the British rider is not yet ready to return to action and will therefore sit out the Most round as he focuses on returning to full fitness.”

Dixon’s time out through injury means he has now missed five chances to make his World Superbike debut after signing for Honda for 2026 to move over from Moto2.

Honda is currently the last-placed brand in the WorldSBK manufacturers’ standings, its quintet of riders (Rea, Kunii, Somkiat Chantra, Ryan Vickers, and Tetsuta Nagashima) having amassed 14 points between them through four rounds, 12 of which have counted towards the manufacturers’ championship – although none of Honda’s riders have competed in more than two rounds individually this year.

With his Czech absence confirmed, Dixon’s next chance to make his WorldSBK debut will be at the Aragon Round on 29–31 May.