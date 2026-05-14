Czech WorldSBK another “important opportunity” for Honda

Somkiat Chantra heads to another new circuit for him in his debut WorldSBK season at Most this weekend, but he hopes it will be another “important opportunity” for him and Honda.

Honda is currently at the bottom of the manufacturers’ standings having not scored a top-10 finish all season. It’s also been through five riders so far this season, mostly thanks to Jake Dixon’s injury and the absence of Chantra himself from the opening round in Australia.

The Thai rider also missed all three recess at Assen after a crash in FP3, but then took his second points finish of the season in Hungary at round four.

Somkiat Chantra, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Much as Balaton was a new circuit for Chantra, so is Most this weekend, but despite needing to learn the track he is sure that this weekend represents “an important opportunity”.

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“Most is another new circuit for me, so during the week off I watched some videos and tried to understand the layout a bit, braking points and key sections before getting on the bike,” Somkiat Chantra said.

“Every new track is an important opportunity for me and for the work we are doing with the team and bike.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build my experience step by step throughout the weekend.

“I hope the fans will continue to support us here in Most; rest assured, we will keep working hard during the season to improve.”

On the other side of the garage, Yuki Kunii continues to replace Jake Dixon after making his WorldSBK debut at Balaton Park two weeks ago.

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“I want to thank the Honda HRC team and HRC for the opportunity to join the team once again, and I wish Jake [Dixon] all the best for a speedy recovery,” said Kunii.

“I’m looking forward to racing at Most this weekend. This will be my first time at the circuit, so it’s another important experience for me and another opportunity to continue learning and adapting to the Superbike.

“My targets this weekend are to keep growing my experience, to improve step by step and to do my best in every session for myself and the team. I’ll work hard, enjoy the weekend and try to make further progress throughout the round.”