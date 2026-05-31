2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega fastest as Lowes crashes again

Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Warm Up session ahead of Sunday's two races.

Nicolo Bulega topped Warm Up in Aragon. Only he and Sam Lowes were able to lap in the 1m47s bracket, although Lowes crashed at the end of the session at the penultimate corner.

Yari Montella completed the top-three, over 0.5 seconds behind Bulega, but ahead of Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra who completed an all-Ducati top-five. Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth on the Kawasaki.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.903 2 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:47.954 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.536 4 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.647 5 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.696 6 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:48.768 7 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.854 8 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:48.858 9 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.094 10 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:49.159 11 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:49.360 12 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.383 13 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:49.624 14 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:49.933 15 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:49.951 16 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.272 17 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.558 18 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:50.614 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:50.747 20 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:50.763 21 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:51.091 22 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:51.128

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