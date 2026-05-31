2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega fastest as Lowes crashes again
Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.
Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Warm Up session ahead of Sunday's two races.
Nicolo Bulega topped Warm Up in Aragon. Only he and Sam Lowes were able to lap in the 1m47s bracket, although Lowes crashed at the end of the session at the penultimate corner.
Yari Montella completed the top-three, over 0.5 seconds behind Bulega, but ahead of Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra who completed an all-Ducati top-five. Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth on the Kawasaki.
Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.903
|2
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:47.954
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.536
|4
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.647
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.696
|6
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:48.768
|7
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.854
|8
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:48.858
|9
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.094
|10
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:49.159
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.360
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.383
|13
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:49.624
|14
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:49.933
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:49.951
|16
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.272
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.558
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:50.614
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:50.747
|20
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:50.763
|21
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:51.091
|22
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:51.128