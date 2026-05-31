2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega fastest as Lowes crashes again

Full results from the Warm Up session at the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK from MotorLand Aragon.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from the 2026 Aragon WorldSBK Warm Up session ahead of Sunday's two races.

Nicolo Bulega topped Warm Up in Aragon. Only he and Sam Lowes were able to lap in the 1m47s bracket, although Lowes crashed at the end of the session at the penultimate corner.

Yari Montella completed the top-three, over 0.5 seconds behind Bulega, but ahead of Iker Lecuona and Alberto Surra who completed an all-Ducati top-five. Garrett Gerloff was the leading non-Ducati rider in sixth on the Kawasaki.

Full WorldSBK results from Warm Up at Aragon are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Aragon Round | MotorLand Aragon | Warm Up | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.903
2Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:47.954
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.536
4Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.647
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.696
6Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:48.768
7Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.854
8Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:48.858
9Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.094
10Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:49.159
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.360
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:49.383
13Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:49.624
14Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:49.933
15Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:49.951
16Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:50.272
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.558
18Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:50.614
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:50.747
20Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:50.763
21Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:51.091
22Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:51.128

 

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2026 Aragon WorldSBK Results, Warm Up: Bulega fastest as Lowes crashes again
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.