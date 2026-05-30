Miguel Oliveira hopeful of Misano WorldSBK return: “It’s realistic”

Miguel Oliveira says it is “realistic” for him to come back at the Misano WorldSBK, although it is not yet a certainty.

Oliveira is missing this weekend’s Aragon WorldSBK round after sustaining a shoulder injury and a concussion when he crashed in the Superpole Race at Balaton Park at the beginning of May. He also missed the Czech Round two weeks ago.

The Portuguese rider had previously been expected to be back at Donington Park in July, but he thinks Misano on 12–14 June could be a possibility.

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I think it’s realistic to think about [returning at Misano],” Miguel Oliveira told WorldSBK.com at Aragon, where he is in attendance this weekend with the BMW team which is fielding Michael van der Mark and Hannes Soomer after Danilo Petrucci was injured in Most.

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“I don’t know in which condition I will arrive, but for sure that’s the main target,” Oliveira continued.

He added that the progress of his recovery has been “quite fast”.

“Injuries are injuries: week-by-week you progress,” he said.

“Mine has been progressing quite well and quite fast – not to the point where I can come here and ride, but for sure feel more ready than I felt last week.”

Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Dutch WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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He continued: “Last week we started doing some exercises with some elastic bands and trying to get some mobility back to the shoulder.

“This is the point where we are and hopefully within two weeks I will be fit enough to jump on the bike and compete.”

Oliveira’s replacement, the aforementioned van der Mark, qualified seventh and finished 11th on Saturday, while Hannes Soomer crashed out in the opening stages.

Sunday’s races could also be without Jake Dixon after the British rider endured “a lot of pain” in Saturday’s Race 1 and suggested afterwards that he would need to decide on Sunday morning if he will contest both races tomorrow.