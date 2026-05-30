Jake Dixon “happy” to finish Aragon WorldSBK Race 1 but unsure about Sunday races

While Jake Dixon was “happy” to finish Race 1 at the Aragon WorldSBK, he is not yet sure if he will be able to compete on Sunday.

Dixon is returning this weekend from injuries picked up in testing at Phillip Island in February and finished 16th in Race 1 at Aragon – his first WorldSBK race.

The Honda HRC rider was pleased about this, but says he needs to decide on Sunday morning if he will be capable of riding both races tomorrow.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Honestly, I’m pretty happy because I was able to finish the race and we spoke about, from the beginning, coming into this weekend we didn’t even know if we would do the races,” Jake Dixon told WorldSBK.com after Race 1 in Aragon.

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“So, from one week ago when I was in Misano I could do four laps, now I did a full 18, but with a lot of pain. So, step-by-step.

“I need to try to recover tonight and see how I feel tomorrow morning to see if I’m able to do two races or not. But overall pretty happy.

Jake Dixon, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“Just using it as more testing to try to figure out the bike a little bit more. We are struggling a little bit in terms of setup, I’d say, just from the lack of testing we’ve done and the lack of dry track time and the fact that everyone’s done six races and trying to catch up.

“I felt pretty rusty, I’m not going to lie. Pretty happy overall, obviously it’s not where I want to finish, but to say I have only one-and-a-half arms right now, I’m pretty happy to finish where I finished.”

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Full race distance in Aragon is 18 laps, plus the 10 laps of the Superpole Race on Sunday morning brings tomorrow’s total to 28, excluding any laps Dixon may do in Warm Up.

The Aragon Round is followed by a two-week break before the next round at Misano on 12–14 June.