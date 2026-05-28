Jake Dixon finally cleared to make WorldSBK debut after lengthy injury spell

Having missed the first five WorldSBK rounds of 2026, Jake Dixon has finally been cleared to ride at the Aragon Round.

Dixon’s place on the starting grid for this weekend’s (29–31 May) three WorldSBK races is not yet secure as the British rider has to undergo a medical check after FP1 to review his condition, but being eligible for the opening practice is further than he’s managed to get in a weekend so far this year.

The factory Honda rider, of course, has been out since sustaining left wrist fractures on the second day of testing at Phillip Island ahead of round one, an injury that has prevented the 2026 rookie from making his race debut for HRC so far.

Jake Dixon, January 2026 Jerez WorldSBK Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Aragon comes after a Misano test on 20–21 May that saw Dixon riding the CBR1000RR-R for the first time since that Phillip Island crash, and it is a circuit that brings positive memories for the WorldSBK rookie, having won the 2024 Moto2 race at MotorLand.

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“I’m really happy to be back with the team and to finally start my season; this feels like round one for me,” Jake Dixon said.

“I’ve been declared fit, with a further check after FP1, and I appreciate the fact that everything is being handled so carefully by the medical staff and team. Health comes first, so we will take things step by step.

Jake Dixon, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test. Credit: Honda HRC.

“For now, I still see this almost like part of the testing phase, because I don’t yet know how many laps I’ll be able to make or exactly where we stand.

“It will be my first full dry weekend on the bike and my first race weekend with the team, so there are no expectations. We’ll build up gradually and see how things go.

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“As for the track, I won here in 2024, so I have good memories of Aragon. We’ll try to make the most of the weekend.”

Somkiat Chantra, May 2026 Misano WorldSBK Test, leaving pit box. Credit: Honda HRC.

Somkiat Chantra has endured his own injury struggles in 2026 on the other side of the HRC box, but he has been able to race the last two rounds without issue and completed over 200 laps at the two-day Misano test.

“Aragon is one of the WorldSBK Championship tracks that I know and it’s also one I like, so I’m looking forward to the weekend,” the Thai rider said ahead of the Aragon weekend.

“Last week we completed a positive test at Misano, and we will try to build on the work we carried out over those two very intense days. We will see how things go during the first sessions, but the target is to keep working hard and build our experience.

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“As always, I will try my best together with the team, and I hope the fans will support us throughout the weekend.”