“Outside our philosophy”: Michelin confirms major change for WorldSBK 2027

A major change is coming to WorldSBK next year as a result of the change in tyre supplier.

Nicolo Bulega leads WorldSBK field at 2026 UK Round. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega leads WorldSBK field at 2026 UK Round. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Michelin two-wheeled motorsport boss Piero Taramasso has confirmed a major change for WorldSBK in 2027.

The French company will depart MotoGP for WorldSBK next season, while Pirelli switches in the opposite direction.

For MotoGP it is a big change, but for WorldSBK it’s arguably even bigger, since Pirelli has been the sole tyre supplier in the championship since 2004.

One of the tyres that has remained in WorldSBK throughout the Pirelli era is the concept of a qualifying tyre, which hasn’t been the case in MotoGP since the 2000s, long before Michelin became sole tyre supplier in 2016.

Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK, parc ferme, Superpole. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, Nicolo Bulega, Yari Montella, 2026 UK WorldSBK, parc ferme, Superpole. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose

Pirelli has brought its qualifying tyre in several forms, and in differing quantities, but the current formula sees multiple SCQ tyres provided to each rider for the weekend, with this compound able to be used in Superpole and the Superpole Race (at circuits where the SCQ is deemed an appropriate tyre).

Michelin, though, will abandon the qualifying tyre concept, preferring to focus on race tyres and sustainability.

“No qualifying tyre,” Michelin two-wheel motorsport manager Piero Taramasso said, as reported by Motosprint, “as it is outside our philosophy. 

“We look for times with race tyres, as we already do in MotoGP. It's a shame to complete just one lap, and then throw away the tyres. 

“We are focused on the strategy of cost and material sustainability.

Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
Piero Taramasso, Michelin MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

“There will be no intermediate tyres: being of little or no use and usable in a very small window between dry and wet, we will not wear it.”

Taramasso also confirmed that there will be some circuits where asymmetrical tyres will be used.

“[The range of tyres will] include asymmetrical tyres, especially suitable for tracks such as Phillip Island,” he said.

“We will then see if we can introduce them at Estoril and Most as well. 

“In each race we will offer three specifications to be mounted in front and three to be mounted in the rear. 

“The riders will choose according to their respective preference.”

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World Superbikes
“Outside our philosophy”: Michelin confirms major change for WorldSBK 2027
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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