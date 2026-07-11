2026 UK WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Ducati domination continues with Sam Lowes

Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.

Sam Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Sam Lowes, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from the FP3 session at the UK WorldSBK at Donington, the eighth round of 2026.

Sam Lowes topped FP3 at Donington, finishing ahead of Yari Montella. The two satellite Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m24s.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Alex Lowes who completed the top-five.

Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-six ahead of Jake Dixon and Xavi Vierge. Alberto Surra was ninth-fastest but withdrew with shoulder issues after the session. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP3 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.756
2Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:24.958
3Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.125
4Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.138
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.300
6Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.615
7Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:25.645
8Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:25.647
9Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.654
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.665
11Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.666
12Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:25.687
13Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:25.702
14Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:25.852
15Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:25.858
16Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.217
17Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.267
18Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.275
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.423
20Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.537
21Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:26.616
22Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:26.617

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Ducati domination continues with Sam Lowes
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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