2026 UK WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Ducati domination continues with Sam Lowes
Full results from the FP3 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington Park.
Results from the FP3 session at the UK WorldSBK at Donington, the eighth round of 2026.
Sam Lowes topped FP3 at Donington, finishing ahead of Yari Montella. The two satellite Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m24s.
Iker Lecuona completed the top-three ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Alex Lowes who completed the top-five.
Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-six ahead of Jake Dixon and Xavi Vierge. Alberto Surra was ninth-fastest but withdrew with shoulder issues after the session. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP3 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.756
|2
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:24.958
|3
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.125
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.138
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.300
|6
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.615
|7
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:25.645
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.647
|9
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.654
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.665
|11
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.666
|12
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:25.687
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:25.702
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:25.852
|15
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:25.858
|16
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.217
|17
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.267
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.275
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.423
|20
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.537
|21
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.616
|22
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:26.617
Tags:
Latest News
“Feeling is not like I want” but Nicolo Bulega starts UK WorldSBK in dominant form
14h ago