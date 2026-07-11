2026 UK WorldSBK, FP3 Results: Ducati domination continues with Sam Lowes

Results from the FP3 session at the UK WorldSBK at Donington, the eighth round of 2026.

Sam Lowes topped FP3 at Donington, finishing ahead of Yari Montella. The two satellite Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m24s.

Iker Lecuona completed the top-three ahead of Nicolo Bulega and Alex Lowes who completed the top-five.

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Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top-six ahead of Jake Dixon and Xavi Vierge. Alberto Surra was ninth-fastest but withdrew with shoulder issues after the session. Alvaro Bautista completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from FP3 at Donington are below.

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