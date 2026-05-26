Bimota certain of “difficult weekend” at Aragon WorldSBK

Bimota’s Axel Bassani says the Italian factory knows “for sure” that it will face a “difficult weekend” at the Aragon WorldSBK.

Axel Bassani leads Alex Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani leads Alex Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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A “difficult weekend” awaits Bimota at the Aragon WorldSBK, Axel Bassani has predicted.

The Italian has endured an up-and-down 2026 WorldSBK season so far. He started with two podiums in Australia, but Bassani’s fifth place in Most Race 1 was his first top-10 since Race 2 at the second round in Portugal when he was eighth.

It seems to be a recovery of form to some extent for Bassani, but he is entering the Aragon Round less than optimistically, although he was eighth and ninth in the two long races there last year.

Axel Bassani, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Axel Bassani, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bassani is expecting the final sector of the lap, dominated by the long back straight from turn 15 to turn 16, and then the long turns 16 and 17 combination which is taken as one long sweeper and rewards supreme rear edge grip.

“We go to Aragon positively and with good energy,” said Axel Bassani ahead of the Aragon Round.

“We know for sure that Aragon will be a difficult weekend, because it is a really long track with a big, big back straight, where we know we will have some difficulties. But we know the Motorland track, so we will work to be as fast as possible on the sections with most corners.

“And to be strong under braking so that we can recover as much as possible, and then we will see what happens. 

“We did a good job at the last round in Most, so I hope we will continue in this way.”

Lowes: Aragon “not the easiest layout for us”

Alex Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Bassani’s teammate, Alex Lowes, reflected Bassani’s pessimistic opinion of the weekend ahead in Aragon.

The British rider was in the top-six in all three races last year, but he admits it is a layout that could expose some of the weaknesses of the KB998.

“I am looking forward to Aragon,” said Lowes.

“We had a pretty good weekend there last year and it is always a track I really enjoy, especially the first and second sectors, which have some fantastic corners. 

“We know that it may not be the easiest layout for us, especially the last sector, so it is going to be really important to work hard on Friday to make sure that we are maximising sector four the best we can. 

“If we can have a good qualifying and a good track position, the target is to fight for some top five results on the weekend, and work with the guys to make sure we get the best results out of ourselves and our package. I am excited to get to Motorland.”

Bimota certain of “difficult weekend” at Aragon WorldSBK
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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