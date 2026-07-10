Tarran Mackenzie ruled out of Donington WorldSBK after FP2 crash

The Donington WorldSBK will be without Tarran Mackenzie for its remainder after a crash in FP2 for the MGM Ducati rider.

Mackenzie finished the FP2 session fifth-fastest, but it ended only after a red flag brought out by his fall at the final corner with eight minutes remaining.

Mackenzie lost control of his Ducati in braking for turn 12 and was slapped down hard on his left side, hitting his head. TV images later showed him sitting up with his helmet off and touching his head.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

He was then taken to the circuit medical centre where initial checks were carried out.

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Mackenzie will now be transported to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham for further assessments.

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The checks at the circuit revealed suspected shoulder, lower leg and ankle injuries; suspected fractures in his ankle and collarbone; as well as a concussion.

Mackenzie had entered the UK Round placed 13th in the riders’ standings having taken a best-ever dry weather WorldSBK result of fifth in Race 2 at Misano.

The British rider had been unable to compete in the UK Round last year as a result of his separation from the MIE Honda team, so it remains since 2024 that Mackenzie raced at Donington.

Tarran Mackenzie, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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The summer break follows the UK Round, giving Mackenzie until the beginning of September until he is required to race again, with the French Round at Magny-Cours scheduled for 4–6 September.

The FP2 session at Donington was topped by Nicolo Bulega ahead of Yari Montella and Iker Lecuona, all three on Ducatis.