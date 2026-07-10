2026 UK WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts fastest at Donington

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, round eight of the 2026 season.

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Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP1 | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:25.870 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:25.955 3 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.026 4 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:26.102 5 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.194 6 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.230 7 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.298 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1:26.324 9 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:26.555 10 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.653 11 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.697 12 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1:26.737 13 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 1:26.788 14 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:26.833 15 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:26.859 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:27.023 17 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:27.077 18 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:27.121 19 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 1:27.162 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1:27.286 21 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:27.523 22 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:27.846 23 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 1:28.228

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