2026 UK WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts fastest at Donington
Full results from the FP1 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington.
Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, round eight of the 2026 season.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Donington are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.870
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:25.955
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.026
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.102
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.194
|6
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.230
|7
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.298
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:26.324
|9
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.555
|10
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.653
|11
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.697
|12
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:26.737
|13
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:26.788
|14
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.833
|15
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:26.859
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:27.023
|17
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.077
|18
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.121
|19
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:27.162
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:27.286
|21
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.523
|22
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:27.846
|23
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:28.228
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