2026 UK WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts fastest at Donington

Full results from the FP1 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK at Donington.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Tony Goldsmith.

Results from the FP1 session at the 2026 UK WorldSBK from Donington Park, round eight of the 2026 season.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Donington are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | UK Round | Donington Park | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.870
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:25.955
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.026
4Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.102
5Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.194
6Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.230
7Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.298
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:26.324
9Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.555
10Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.653
11Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.697
12Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:26.737
13Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:26.788
14Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:26.833
15Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:26.859
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:27.023
17Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:27.077
18Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.121
19Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:27.162
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.286
21Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:27.523
22Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:27.846
23Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:28.228

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World Superbikes
2026 UK WorldSBK, Friday Practice Results: Bulega starts fastest at Donington
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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