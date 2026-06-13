Bimota to continue with unchanged WorldSBK line-up in 2027

Bimota has announced the signing of Axel Bassani and Alex Lowes for the 2027 WorldSBK season.

Lowes and Bassani will both enter their third year with the Bimota WorldSBK project next season, the British rider having first joined the Kawasaki-backed Provec Racing team back in 2020. Bassani joined in 2024, which proved to be the last year before the KB998 was introduced.

Bassani in particular has progressed in 2026, taking his first podiums with the Bimota in Australia at round one.

Axel Bassani, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“I am really happy to continue this project,” said Axel Bassani.

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“Especially in the last year we have started to grow up a lot. Also, the changes we did inside the team helped keep a lot to continue our project in a good way and I think we are working well.

“I think it was the best decision to continue for one more year in our work.

“I think we have a lot of margin to grow up once again and we shall see this year and next year. Thank you to the team, bimota and Kawasaki for this opportunity.”

Alex Lowes, March 2026 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

Lowes took the KB998’s first podium at Misano last year, the same venue where WorldSBK is racing this weekend as the 2027 line-up has been announced. Lowes is also the highest-placed non-Ducati rider in the 2026 riders’ standings in fourth.

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“Continuing with the team for the next two years feels really special to me,” said Alex Lowes.

“There’s a real family feeling within the team and crew, and that makes this project even more motivating to be part of.

“I’m fully dedicated to helping develop the bike on track and supporting the growth of the Bimota brand in racing and also for the road bike range.

“The encouragement of the fans is something that motivates me to try harder at every race, plus the positive input from the Bimota factory and Kawasaki in Japan. It really is an impressive, global enterprise.

“I passionately believe in this project, it means so much to me and I’m excited to keep pushing together for success in the WorldSBK championship.”

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The announcement of the Bimota line-up for next season has come a day after Kawasaki confirmed the renewal of Garrett Gerloff at its Puccetti-run official team for 2027.