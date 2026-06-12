Garrett Gerloff signs new Kawasaki WorldSBK deal

Garrett Gerloff will remain a Kawasaki WorldSBK rider for the 2027 season.

The Texan, currently tenth in the world championship, has agreed a one-year contract extension that will see him continue aboard the Ninja ZX-10RR into the new Michelin tyre era.

Gerloff, who previously claimed eight WorldSBK podiums with Yamaha and BMW machinery, secured his best Kawasaki finish so far with fourth place at Most. He has recorded six top-six finishes this season.

Garrett Gerloff, Kawasaki, WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

“I am just super-happy to have another opportunity to stay with Kawasaki and race the Ninja ZX-10RR in WorldSBK for another year,” Gerloff said.

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“I feel that we have made so much progress this year, and we have been able to fight closer to the top five positions more consistently.

“Top five, at the minimum, is where I want to be, so it is nice that Kawasaki helped me to keep getting faster with the bike and the team.

“I hope next year we can do even more.

“I’m happy that they have confidence in me and I have confidence in them and that we can keep going.

“It is also very nice to announce that we are continuing together during the team’s home round at Misano.”

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Garrett Gerloff, Kawasaki, WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

Kawasaki reaffirms WorldSBK commitment

By moving early to confirm its 2027 plans, Kawasaki also ‘reaffirms the manufacturer’s commitment to the overall WorldSBK scene, via the continued race and development programme of the multiple World Championship-winning Ninja ZX-10RR’.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work directly with Garrett and his pit-box crew these past two seasons, and in doing so, helping our official team improve their overall performance and potential with the Ninja ZX-10RR,” said Steve Guttridge, Kawasaki Europe Race Planning Manager.

“The WorldSBK Championship is the global pinnacle of production racing, so the general level of both man and machine is extremely high.

“Watching Garrett realise his potential on our official Superbike package this year is already delivering additional motivation for everyone involved inside our Kawasaki WorldSBK Team for the 2027 season.”

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