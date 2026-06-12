Multi-title-winning WorldSBK manufacturer considering 2027 expansion

An expanded WorldSBK effort is potentially on the cards for Kawasaki in 2027.

Kawasaki dominated WorldSBK in the 2010s, winning seven titles between 2013 and 2020 with Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea.

But more recently its presence has reduced to only one bike, ridden this year by Garrett Gerloff, as the Puccetti team took over the role as Kawasaki’s official WorldSBK team while the Provec team – which guided Sykes and Rea to their respective titles – transitioned to the Kawasaki-backed Bimota programme from the end of 2024.

Garrett Gerloff, Kawasaki, WorldSBK 2026. © Gold & Goose

On the morning of the Puccetti team’s home race at Misano, Gerloff was renewed for 2027, and the American might not be alone on the ZX-10RR next year.

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“Both sides [Puccetti and Gerloff] we are happy to continue together and we are working with Kawasaki Japan to try to understand if we can build a plan with two bikes for next year,” said Kawasaki WorldSBK Team owner Manuel Puccetti, speaking to the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP1.

“I think around the end of next month we will clarify if we can do it or not.”

Puccetti added that a second bike would mean the hunt would be on for a second ‘top rider’ for his team to pair with Gerloff.

Garrett Gerloff, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We would like to have two top riders,” Puccetti said.

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“One is already done this morning [Gerloff], the second we will see, but first we need to clarify our position with Kawasaki Japan to understand if we can do it or not.”

Gerloff struggled in 2025, his first season with Kawasaki, but has impressed this season at times, most notably at Balaton and Most where he was in the top-10 in five out of six races, four of those being in the top-six and three of those being in the top-five.

At Most in particular, Gerloff finished ahead of both Bimota riders in all three races.