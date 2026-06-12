Route to MotoGP via WorldSBK “could be a right path to follow” - Dall’Igna

Ducati’s future MotoGP talent could be found in WorldSBK, Gigi Dall’Igna has suggested.

The Italian factory has won each of the last four MotoGP riders’ titles and is currently dominating WorldSBK, too, leading the riders’, teams’, and manufacturers’ standings, and having locked out the front row at all six rounds so far in 2026.

One of its leading protagonists, Iker Lecuona, also recently deputised for Alex Marquez at the Hungarian MotoGP round and impressed, showing decent speed throughout the weekend in a championship he hadn’t competed in for three years, and ultimately finishing seventh in the Sunday race, albeit after several front runners were taken out on the first lap.

Iker Lecuona, Michelin banner, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The performance of Lecuona stood out to Ducati Corse General Manager Dall’Igna and, in his opinion, proved the level of his factory’s official WorldSBK riders.

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“It’s unbelievable,” said Dall’Igna when asked about Lecuona’s Balaton MotoGP performance by the WorldSBK world feed broadcast during FP1 at Misano.

“I honestly didn’t expect that he can do so well and it was really a pleasure.

“It’s important for us because we have a good team here in Superbike, so i think that our Superbike riders can have a future also in MotoGP.”

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

One rider stands out as one that might be on the way to MotoGP, Nicolo Bulega, but Dall’Igna indicated that the pipeline of riders from Ducati’s WorldSBK programme into MotoGP does not necessarily have to stop with the Italian.

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“For sure I think now for Nicolo [Bulega], but for the future it could be a right path to follow,” the Italian engineer said.

Bulega is expected to be announced as a VR46 Racing Team rider for the 2027 MotoGP season alongside Fermin Aldeguer, although nothing has yet been confirmed.