Brembo announces carbon-ceramic brakes for new WorldSBK era in 2027

WorldSBK will become the first production-based motorcycle championship to adopt carbon-ceramic brake discs under a new Brembo deal.

Brembo WorldSBK brakes.
Brembo WorldSBK brakes.
© WorldSBK
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Brembo has announced it will introduce carbon-ceramic brake discs in place of steel when it becomes the exclusive braking supplier to the World Superbike Championship from 2027.

The carboceramic material, a first for a production-based motorcycle championship, will be used under Brembo’s new Hyction brand, a name derived from the combination of the words “hyper” and “action”.

According to Brembo - which supplies carbon discs for the prototype MotoGP grid - the advantages of carboceramic over conventional steel discs include:

  • Greater consistency throughout the entire braking phase.
  • Higher modulation, for more precise and progressive control.
  • Increased component durability, with reduced wear.
  • More stable and predictable braking in all conditions.
Montella, Bridewell, braking, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
Montella, Bridewell, braking, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
© Gold and Goose

“With Hyction, we are introducing a technology designed to give riders a more direct and predictable relationship with braking,” said Brembo Chief Marketing Officer Mauro Piccoli.

“Becoming the exclusive supplier from 2027 means playing an active role in the technical evolution of the Championship, helping define its new standards.

“WorldSBK is our ideal laboratory: here we work closely with the best riders and teams in the world, and what we develop on track directly fuels innovation for road applications as well.”

Locatelli, steel disc, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
Locatelli, steel disc, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK.
© Gold and Goose

WorldSBK Executive Director Gregorio Lavilla added: “By expanding our collaboration with Brembo in this new technical chapter, we are reinforcing the Championship’s relevance as a platform where innovation developed through racing contributes to the future of production motorcycles.

“I would also like to thank the manufacturers, the teams and the FIM for their collaboration and support in defining a technical direction that keeps WorldSBK closely aligned with the development of the motorcycle industry.”

WorldSBK will also switch from Pirelli to Michelin tyres for 2027.

In this article

Brembo announces carbon-ceramic brakes for new WorldSBK era in 2027
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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