2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Nicolo Bulega leads Ducati top six

Full results from the FP1 session at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
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Results from FP1 session at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at Misano.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the opening practice at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. The Italian traded fastest times early on with Sam Lowes before establishing himself at the top after 10 minutes or so. 

Bulega led by over 0.3 seconds for much of the session but Iker Lecuona trimmed that down to 0.059 seconds by the finish. the two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m32s bracket.

Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three, and an all-Ducati top-six was completed by Yari Montella, Alberto Surra, and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Yamaha's Xavi Vierge was the leading non-Ducati rider, 0.7 seconds slower than Bulega. Behind the Spaniard, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

Miguel Oliveira returns from injury this weekend, and the Portuguese rider ended FP1 in 17th.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Misano are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | FP1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.733
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R1:32.792
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.039
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.115
5Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.135
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.334
7Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:33.446
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.637
9Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR1:33.640
10Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:33.679
11Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9981:33.687
12Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.792
13Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:33.919
14Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:34.051
15Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.092
16Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R11:34.106
17Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR1:34.125
18Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1:34.196
19Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:34.356
20Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:34.549
21Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1:35.362
22Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:35.543

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2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Nicolo Bulega leads Ducati top six
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.