2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Nicolo Bulega leads Ducati top six

Results from FP1 session at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at Misano.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the opening practice at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. The Italian traded fastest times early on with Sam Lowes before establishing himself at the top after 10 minutes or so.

Bulega led by over 0.3 seconds for much of the session but Iker Lecuona trimmed that down to 0.059 seconds by the finish. the two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m32s bracket.

Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three, and an all-Ducati top-six was completed by Yari Montella, Alberto Surra, and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Yamaha's Xavi Vierge was the leading non-Ducati rider, 0.7 seconds slower than Bulega. Behind the Spaniard, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.

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Miguel Oliveira returns from injury this weekend, and the Portuguese rider ended FP1 in 17th.

Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Misano are below.

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