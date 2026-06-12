2026 Misano WorldSBK Results, Friday Practice: Nicolo Bulega leads Ducati top six
Full results from the FP1 session at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit.
Results from FP1 session at the 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK round at Misano.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in the opening practice at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. The Italian traded fastest times early on with Sam Lowes before establishing himself at the top after 10 minutes or so.
Bulega led by over 0.3 seconds for much of the session but Iker Lecuona trimmed that down to 0.059 seconds by the finish. the two factory Ducati riders were the only ones to lap in the 1m32s bracket.
Sam Lowes rounded out the top-three, and an all-Ducati top-six was completed by Yari Montella, Alberto Surra, and Lorenzo Baldassarri.
Yamaha's Xavi Vierge was the leading non-Ducati rider, 0.7 seconds slower than Bulega. Behind the Spaniard, Axel Bassani, Garrett Gerloff, and Remy Gardner completed the top-10.
Miguel Oliveira returns from injury this weekend, and the Portuguese rider ended FP1 in 17th.
Full WorldSBK results from FP1 at Misano are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli | FP1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.733
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:32.792
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.039
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.115
|5
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.135
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.334
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.446
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.637
|9
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1:33.640
|10
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:33.679
|11
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|1:33.687
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.792
|13
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:33.919
|14
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.051
|15
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.092
|16
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.106
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|1:34.125
|18
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1:34.196
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:34.356
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:34.549
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:35.362
|22
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:35.543